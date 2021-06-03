CONWAY — Bishop Brady rallied from a 4-2 deficit to sweep the doubles to post a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Kennett High girls’ tennis team in the Division II quarterfinals at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park on Tuesday. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Eagles, who were narrowly edged 8-6 in the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, which were both nail-biters.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with tennis this spring due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were five teams in the Region 2 cluster. Kennett along with Bow, Kingswood, Bishop Brady and Pembroke Academy was placed in Region 2. All five schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams.
As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 1 seed and met Pembroke Academy, the No. 5 seed, which topped No. 4 Kingswood on May 26, 7-2 last Friday to reach the Division II quarterfinals against Bishop Brady, the No. 3 seed in the region.
Coach Duncan Yarworth’s troops came ready to play and jumped out to a 4-2 lead after the singles against the Green Giants.
In singles, Kameryn Dockham (KHS) def. Julia Puleo 8-6 at No. 1; Jaidan Bergeron (BB) def. Ava Jarell fell 8-2 at No. 2; Libby Hicks (BB) def. Lia Anzaldi 8-6 at No. 3; Shannon Derby (KHS) def. Cassidy Gendron 8-5 at No. 4; Gracie Baillargeon (KHS) def. Laura Yap 8-3 at No. 5; and Joce Anzaldi (KHS) def. Morgan Casey 8-2 at No. 6.
In doubles, at No. 1, Puleo/Hicks (BB) def. Dockham/Jarell 8-1; at No. 2, Bergeron/Gendron (BB) def. Lia Anzaldi/Derby fell 8-6; and Yap/Casey (BB) def. Baillargeon/Joce Anzaldi 8-6.
Hollis Brookline defeated Bishop Brady 6-3 on Wednesday to advance to the state finals. The Cavaliers won five of the six singles to secure the win before the doubles were played.
In the other semifinal, Windham topped five-time champs Portsmouth 6-3 to advance to the finals.
Hollis-Brookline and Windham are scheduled to meet in the finals at Bedford High School at 3 p.m.
Against Pembroke on Friday, in singles, Dockham (KHS) def. Emma Parsons 8-3 at No. 1; Jarell (KHS) def. Kelin Cripps 8-5 at No. 2; Lia Anzaldi (KHS) def. Hellen Lika 8-1 at No. 3; Derby (KHS) def. Madeline Apgar 8-1 at No. 4; Sarah Bennett (PA) def. Baillargeon 8-5 at No. 5; and Joce Anzaldi def. Autumn LaGrande 8-0 at No. 6.
In doubles, Dockham/Baillargeon (KHS) def. Parsons/Cripps 8-6 at No. 1; Lika/Apgar (PA) def. Jarell/Lia Anzaldi 8-6 at No. 2; and Derby/Abby Collins def. Bennett/LaGrande 8-4 at No. 3.
The Eagles will lose seniors Lia Anzaldi, Brianna Boynton, Dylan Derby, Shannon Derby, Kameryn Dockham, Ava Jarell, Nicole Lockhart, Amee Petell and Grace Ward to graduation on June 13.
