FRYEBURG — The annual Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic, which had bene scheduled for July 18, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fryeburg Academy seniors Jack Campbell and Calvin Southwick had been selected to play in the game.
The game, which brings together the top seniors in the Pine Tree State each July for the past 31 years, is to raise funds and bring awareness to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.
Southwick successfully made the switch from Western Maine All-Conference running back after his junior year to quarterback where he guided the Raiders to another playoff berth. He also played defensive end for Fryeburg. Southwick hopes to play collegiate football.
Campbell led the stingy Fryeburg defense, leading the team in tackles from his linebacker position, where he also received all-conference accolades. Campbell, who plans to play rugby at the University of Vermont, also helped protect Southwick while playing on the offensive line for the Raiders.
The Lobster Bowl Board of Governors made the announcement on May 22, with Joe Hersom, the president Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic stating in a release that officials “regretfully made the decision to cancel the 31st annual Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic. We sincerely share in the disappointment that will be felt by so many, especially the selected premiere high school participants from throughout the State of Maine.
“This extremely difficult decision involved exhausting all efforts in regards to maintaining and providing a safe atmosphere for all involved, including our week long training camps and throughout game day events, while also still maintaining State of Maine and the CDC COVID-19 guidelines in conjunction with directives set forth by the Maine Principals Association in regards to High School sporting activities.
“Net proceeds from funds raised will be donated to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children in the name of the 2020 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic and its participants.
“The Board of Governors will continue to recognize and honor the 2020 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic football and cheer participants throughout 2020 and 2021.
“We would like to thank all of those that have volunteered and worked tirelessly in gathering information, brainstorming solutions, and dedicating so much of their time and energy toward this great event that will continue to make a difference in the life of a child.
“Also, a big thank you to our several hosts for their guidance and patience throughout the chaos: Foxcroft Academy, Thomas College, Thornton Academy.
“Lastly, Board of Governors would like to again congratulate all of the 2020 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic football players, cheerleaders and coaches for being selected and are extremely grateful for the fundraising effort and energy put forth to date. We couldn’t do any of it without you.”
