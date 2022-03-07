FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy junior Jacob Adams closed the book on his indoor track season in style by finishing third overall in the long jump at the prestigious New England Indoor Track and Field Championships in the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, Mass., on Saturday. He broke his own school record in the process.
“Six athletes from each state are honored with the right to compete at this prestigious meet,” said Coach Kevin McDonald. “Jacob was entered in the long jump which consisted of three flights from worst to best. He was in the second flight and we felt that if he could make it to finals it would be a very successful meet. The top nine jumpers advance to the finals. “Jacob opened with a jump of 21’7” — a new indoor school record and a great way to start the competition,” he continued. “The third round held the best jumpers, yet the nearest they could come to Jacob was 21’5”. Not only did Jacob make to finals, he was leading the competition.”
In the finals, Adams jumped last as again it went worst to first.
“The first round of jumps went uneventful,” McDonald said. “In the second round there was a jump of 21’9” to move Jacob to second. The third and final round of the finals saw an athlete from Hingham, Mass., jump 21’10”. Although Jacob had 21-foot jumps in the final round he was unable to exceed the 21’10” jump.
“Needless to say there was excitement and high emotions around the long jump pit. The athletes congratulated one another, new friends were made and the six that made the podium hung out together like the exclusive club they were. Jacob entered the meet seeded 16th and ended the meet in third place. We as coaches are overjoyed for this exceptional student-athlete. A shy and unassuming young man that carries a 3.9 GPA and favorite subject is English. Jacob is a joy to work with. Only a junior, Jacob has a very bright future.
“I would like to thank the assistant coaches Jenn L’Hommidieu and Trevor Hope that both made this a great season. Without their help the program would suffer. I also want to thank John Gordon, our athletic director, for his support, enthusiasm and dedication to Fryeburg Athletics. Mr Gordon is bringing FA to the next level."
Adams was one of three members of the boys’ indoor track team who left their mark on the Class A State Championships at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine, on Feb. 21.
“It was a great State Meet and an awesome evening at USM,” said McDonald.
Adams set what was then a new indoor school record in the long jump with a mark of 21’01”, finishing third in the state.
Senior Padric McGrath threw a personal best in the shot put of 38’2”, good for 12th overall.
“Padric is one of our captains and we could not wish this success to happen to a better student-athlete,” McDonald said. “Mature beyond his years, this young man has an incredible future. Padric will be attending Maine Maritime Academy and we are sure he will find success there.”
Fellow senior JoJo Jensen competed in the 200-meter dash and set a personal best time of 25.01, finishing 17th.
“JoJo has always been an athlete that leaves it all on the track,” McDonald said.” A coach could not ask for a harder worker or more responsive student-athlete. JoJo is also one of our captains and an athlete that the coaching staff is saddened to see graduate. One could not ask for a better teammate.”
At the Western Maine Conference Championships two weeks earlier at USM, Adams was the runner-up in the long jump. He finished second when the Fryeburg boys finished eighth out of the 12 schools, while the FA girls were 12th.
“Jacob is long jumping very well and the workouts we have planned for this week should improve his distance,” said McDonald. “Jacob has jumped 20’4” this season and is seeded fifth in the state. We feel the best is yet to come for Jacob and he is rounding into form at just the right time. Will we see 21’ or 22’? It’s all possible for this young man.”
Other highlights from the conference championships included McGrath picking up points with a sixth-place finish in the shot put with a huge (personal record) toss of 37’11”.
“This throw put Padric through to States as he is seeded 14. The MPA (Maine Principal’s Association) usually takes the top 14 in each event. Padric has worked very hard this season and it would be awesome to have him with us at States. Padric has done an incredible job with the team this season.”
Jensen was seventh in the 200 meters in 25.19.
“In the 200 meters, one must run 25:20 or faster to qualify for States,” said McDonald. “JoJo Jensen has been chasing that standard all season. On (Feb. 11), JoJo ran very tough. He left everything he had on the track. A bit woozy after I stayed with him and we waited for the results. When it was posted, there it was 25:19. JoJo will be at States. An awesome accomplishment for this exceptional athlete.”
McDonald has enjoyed this season despite dealing with a few COVID-19 hurdles.
“I can only say it has been a privilege to work with all the athletes on our team this season and it is my hope for more success in the future,” he said. “We had a season. A rough one, low numbers all across the conference and COVID was kept at bay for the most part.”
