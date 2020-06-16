CONWAY — The Conway Parks and Recreation Department is once again offering yoga in Schouler Park in North Conway (in front of Conway Scenic Railroad) beginning this Saturday from 8:45 to 10 a.m.
Classes are offered through Ginkgo Leaf Yoga with instructor Sue Faunce.
The program, which is $10 per class, is open to adults 18 years and older. It is a drop-in program, no preregistration required. All participants will be required to sign a waiver form to participate.
“To make sure we are staying within the guidelines of social distancing (10 feet apart for outdoor exercise) and to make sure the instructor can be heard, the class is limited to 15 participants,” said Michael Lane, assistant recreation director, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We believe there’s plenty of room for people to school distance.”
Lane said the program, which debuted last summer, was “a big hit,” and expects there to “once again be a lot of interest in it.”
Participants are encouraged to gather at the flag pole in the park just before 8:45 a.m.
“Whether you are a beginner or a regular yogi, all are welcome and encouraged,” the Conway Rec website states.
Go to the website (tinyurl.com/ycxfmtqo) to register.
Participants are encouraged to bring a mat or towel, water and maybe bug repellent along with sunscreen.
Faunce will have a couple of extra mats to loan.
“Practice will be a gentle vinyasa flow, simple enough for beginners, with variations offered for all levels,” the Gingko Leaf Yoga website states. “This class is about feeling good, breathing and moving at your own pace and enjoying practicing as a community.”
All classes are weather permitting. If you have prepaid and the class has to be canceled, we will apply a credit for another class, or mail a refund check. Weather cancellations will be posted on the social media sites of Conway Parks and Rec and Ginkgo Leaf Yoga (Facebook and Instagram).
