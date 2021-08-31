FRYEBURG — In only its second year, the Labor Day Men’s Annual Classic tennis tournament has joined with Weston’s Farm in Fryeburg, who will award relevant prizes to the winners and participants.
Last year’s inaugural players, including winner Mike Coleman of Denmark, Maine, went home with farmstand goodies just in time for the Labor Day barbecue courtesy of tournament director John Waldie.
The format for the tourney will be a doubles round-robin, with players tallying their individual games won. The three highest scorers, in order, will get to choose which Weston’s Farm treat to take home to their “barby.”
All participants, regardless of scoring, will be presented with a consolation prize.
“We’ll make sure no one goes home empty-handed,” said Mary (Weston) Di Nucci.
The tournament will be held Monday, Sept. 6, at 9 a.m. at the Graustein Park courts in Fryeburg with any necessary overflow at Fryeburg Academy’s Howe Street courts.
Director Waldie is looking for men who play at a club level 3.5 or higher and have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
To enter, send your intention topianojaw2@gmail.comby Friday, Sept. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.