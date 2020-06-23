JACKSON — Advantage Kids NH and the Jackson Tennis Club are happy to announce registration for its new Tennis Plus! summer program. Children ages 10-14 can enroll at no charge thanks to the support of the US Tennis Association and local community fundraising.
All sessions will follow the N.H. youth sport Covid guidelines for prevention, safety, and distancing. Eight children per hour will be the maximum enrollment for the first sessions. Child/instructor ratio will not exceed 4-1. Health screenings, cleaning of equipment and distancing protocols will be supervised by trained staff members.
Beginning July 1, Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m. and 1-2 p.m. are available for the initial sessions. Each hour will include both tennis and youth yoga instruction from certified professionals.
National studies show that kids who participate in tennis do better in school, are less prone to substance use, and have higher aspirations than even other athletes. Science shows that kids who practice yoga and meditate have higher self-confidence, are more able to self-regulate, and are better focused. This combination gives kids a true advantage in life.
USTA pro Chris Chaffee will lead tennis with assistance from KHS boy’s tennis coach Jason Cicero. Christie Ann Rochette, a certified youth instructor, will lead yoga. Advantage Kids has provided free instruction to hundreds of children across New Hampshire over the past five years.
While this program is offered at no charge, donations or contributions are welcome through the Advantage Kids website: advantagekids.net
“We look forward to additional sessions and sites to begin in August,” said Director Kent Hemingway.
Call or email Hemingway at hemingway.k@gmail.com or (603) 832-8683 with questions or to reserve a spot.
