CONWAY — After a year's absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the third annual N.H. Stephen Siller 5K Tunnel to Towers Race returns to North Conway on Saturday morning.
The race, organized by Tritek Events of West Ossipee, is a 5K run and walk that starts and ends in Schouler Park. It is scheduled for 9 a.m.
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is named after New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, 34, who died trying to rescue people during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.
“On Sept. 11, 2001, Stephen, who was assigned to Brooklyn’s Squad 1, had just finished his shift and was on his way to play golf with his brothers when he got word over his scanner of a plane hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center,” the Tunnel to Towers website states. “Upon hearing the news, Stephen called his wife Sally and asked her to tell his brothers he would catch up with them later. He returned to Squad 1 to get his gear.
“Stephen drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, but it had already been closed for security purposes. Determined to carry out his duty, he strapped 60 pounds of gear to his back and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he gave up his life while saving others.
“Stephen had everything to live for; a great wife, five wonderful children, a devoted extended family and friends. Stephen’s parents were lay Franciscans and he grew up under the guiding philosophy of St. Francis of Assisi, whose encouraging and inspirational phrase ‘while we have time, let us do good’ were words that Stephen lived by. Stephen’s life and heroic death serve as a reminder to us all to live life to the fullest and to spend our time here on earth doing good — this is his legacy.”
In 2019, the second year of the event in the Granite State, 206 people participated including several fire, rescue and police personnel who ran the 5K in uniform. The event brought in over $5,000 for the Siller Foundation.
The entry fee is $35 for adults; $25 for military and First Responders; $15 for children aged 13-17; and $10 for children aged 12-and-under.
You can register or donate tinyurl.com/vvfpsdts.
Online registration is scheduled to close at midnight on Friday, but you can register on Saturday at 8 a.m. on race day in Schouler Park where a tent will be set up. Adult registration on the day of the event is $40.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s National Run, Walk & Climb Series has now expanded to 70 events across the country and overseas, including Wales and Afghanistan.
Race Director Vince Vaccaro said the race will depart from Schouler Park heading south on Route 16 and then making a left-hand turn onto Artist Falls Road followed by a left-hand turn onto the North-South Road to Seavey Street. From there, the course heads up and down Kearsarge Street and then onto Pine Street before turning left onto Route 16 through North Conway Village and finishing up with a lap around Schouler Park.
Vaccaro said 100 percent of the proceeds from the event go to support the Siller Foundation.
“My goal is to get as many people out and moving around as I can,” he said by phone on Wednesday. “I also want to honor existing fire, police and rescue personnel and remember and honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.”
One of Vaccaro’s best friends is a former New York City firefighter.
“My oldest, longtime buddy, Howard Scott, who is now retired was a New York City firefighter on Sept. 11 in 2001. He was slated to leave when the alarms went off,” said Vaccaro. “He said to give him a minute to get his gear and he would respond, too. By the time he came back, they had already left. No one ever saw them again. Seven of his brothers all perished away that day.”
Vaccaro went to Manhattan, N.Y. for the 5K Tunnel to Towers Race.
“When you do this, you’ll get a lump in your throat,” he said. “You come around a corner and there are all the firefighters lined up holding 343 American flags. In between each is a photo on a banner of each one who we lost that day.”
While there, Vaccaro said he was “given the honor” of being asked to be the race director for New Hampshire’s Tunnel to Towers event.
“With this being the 20th anniversary, I’d love to see a ton of people come out, participate and support the Siller Foundation,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.