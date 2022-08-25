Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club Golf Committee Chair Lisa Ryan will announce the rules again this year at the 13th annual Golf Classic at the Bridgton Highlands Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 17. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BRIDGTON, Maine — Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club will hold its 13th annual Golf Classic on Saturday, Sept. 17.
“Held at the Bridgton Highlands Country Club, this is the club’s biggest fundraiser and allows us to do all our work in the community,” said Club President Aaron Hagan. He went on to say “This includes Community Kettles, winter clothes and boots for children in need, youth programs such as Citizen of the Month, Youth Leadership Camp scholarships, academic and vocational scholarships, dictionaries for third graders, therapeutic devices to help students adapt to classroom settings, assisting veterans, elderly transportation, environmental cleanup and more."
Registration and refreshments at 8 a.m. and Shotgun start at 9:00 am. This is an 18-hole scramble format with barbecue and awards following play. A Myrtle Beach Golf Vacation, valued at $5,000, will be awarded for a hole-in-one.
“Most of our sponsors are onboard again this year, although we would be happy to welcome others,” Rotarian Lisa Ryan, the golf committee chair, said. “We are especially interested in increasing the number of golfers. At $100 per player, teams and individuals are encouraged to contact me for a registration form.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.