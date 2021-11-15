JACKSON — The third annual Blackout 5K/10K, hosted by Run The Whites, at Black Mountain in Jackson on Saturday, attracted a record field that enjoyed the above-average weather temperatures for a fun night race. There were 143 runners (77 in the 10K and 66 in the 5K) this year.
Runners of all ages and abilities laced up their trail shoes to compete in either the 5K (one lap) or double their pleasure with the 10K (two laps) on a course that weaved around historic Black Mountain with their headlamps on.
Jordan Fields, 27, of Hanover took top honors on the evening covering the 10K in 43:19.
Dan Romano, 24, of Brighton, Mass., was second in 45:04, while Peter Howe, 25, of Holderness rounded out the top three by placing third in 46:09.
The fastest female Lindsay Weigel, 29, of Concord crossed the finish line in 1:00:01, which was good for 19th overall.
Christine Rohacz, 27, of Norwich, Vt., was the second woman in 1:01:54, while Lola Amdahl, 27, of Hanover rounded out the podium in third in 1:02:41.
In the 5K, Jackson’s Marcelo Malorano, 35, ran to top honors in 27:41. He was joined on the podium by Matthew Edwards, 25, of Lake Placid, N.Y., and Dan West, 36, of Hampton, who finished second and third, respectively, in 27:44 and 29:05.
For the women, Kelly Goodwin, 29, of Dover, led the way in 31:55, good for sixth overall. Nicole Gray, 33, of Dover was the second-fastest female in 35:17 (ninth overall), while Elizabeth Atwater, 42, Sudbury, Mass, was third in 35:26 (11th overall).
Local finishers in the 10K were Pier Pennoyer, Bartlett, 12th, 54:07; Austin Black, Intervale, 15th, 56:06; Brian Byrne, Jackson, 16th, 56:59; Patrick Laughland, Silver Lake, 18th, 59:31; George McCambley, Jackson, 20th, 1:00:27; Aaron Hubbell, Jackson, 28th, 1:02:58; Emily Hammel, Glen, 31st, 1:04:41; Leo Ross, Bartlett, 45th, 1:10:54; Robin Haberbosch, Jackson, 64th, 1:21:45; Tim Pifer, Glen, 72nd, 1:26:08.
Locals in the 5K included Paul Bazanchuk, fourth, 30:28; May Bazanchuk, 14th, 37:43; Rich Gauvin, Glen, 19th, 38:32; Crystal Gauvin, Glen, 20th, 38:54; Rich Laracy, Conway, 33rd, 43:08; Melissa Nadeau, Kearsarge, 38th, 44:32; David Hegarty, Bartlett, 41st, 46:26; Alicia Savage, North Conway, 50th, 51:09; Jennifer Smith, Fryeburg, Maine, 64th, 58:32.
