CONWAY — The local youth hockey season came to a close as the Mt. Washington Valley Youth Hockey Association hosted its inaugural Lumpa Brett St. Patrick's Day Tournament at Ham Arena. The tournament is named in memory of William "Lumpa" Brett, who grew up in Conway, was a gifted hockey player and all-around athlete who loved skiing, golf and softball. He died unexpectedly at the age of 34 in 2009 while on a snowmobile trip with friends to northern New Hampshire.
Brett was a friend and teammate of many current MWVYHA coaches, managed our local Play it Again Sports store and was a tremendous supporter of hockey at all levels, dating back to the early years of Ham Arena, when hockey was new to many families in the area. Originally this tournament featured adult teams and three years ago it was made up of high school age teams but this year's version brought in two divisions, 12U and 14U. Both divisions featured the hometown MWV Eagles, the Back Bay Indians of Wolfeboro and the Laconia based Lakes Region Lakers.
In the 12U division, the Eagles lost a 5-1 decision to Back Bay in the tournament-opener with Cooper Coleman scoring the lone MWV goal. In game two, the Eagles won a very exciting 4-3 double-overtime contest over Lakes Region as Owen Zipf netted the game winner halfway through the second overtime period.
Goaltender Tucker Laughland turned aside 25 Laker shots to backstop the Eagles for the win. The tournament semi final on Sunday morning featured an equally thrilling contest, once again going to double overtime. This time it was center Aiden Lane of the Eagles intercepting a Laker pass to score the game-winner on a breakaway.
The win put the Eagles in the championship game where they were once again stymied by the Indians by another 5-1 score with Zipf accounting for the MWV goal.
"We hoped the kids would get 5-10 games this season, but today we wrapped up six months of hockey with close to 50 practices and 30 games,” said MWV 12U Coach Mike Lane "While the team may have come up short in the championship game, I’m super proud of the team for a great season.”
MWV's 14U team was heavily favored in its division, coming into the event with a 13-game unbeaten streak and titles in the recent Seacoast, Granite State and Waterville Valley tournaments.
The Eagles set the tone early in game one with Austin Silvia scoring just 9 seconds off the opening faceoff, and two goals later by Noah Deyak, contributing to a 6-0 shutout over Back Bay.
Game two featured a tight contest between the Eagles and Lakes Region, with Jimmy Dumas scoring what turned out to be the game-winner in the second period in a 3-1 victory.
The Lakers bounced back with a semifinal win over Back Bay to set up a rematch with the Eagles for the championship. Once again, the Eagles started early, with Robbie Murphy opening the scoring just 36 seconds into the game. A second-period barrage with goals from Richie Vargus, Gabe Shaw and two from Murphy gave MWV a lead strong enough to hold off a third-period Laker rally to clinch the game with a 5-2 score.
"We were very fortunate to have a group of kids who put the team first and followed the gameplan all season long, especially with the challenges of the COVID guidelines and the demands of our schedule over the past few weeks,” said MWV 14U Coach Pat Murphy. "Playing in a very competitive division all season, we needed contributions from everyone on our roster and the team followed through, especially Tanner Smith, who was in just his second year of playing goalie and Danya Clifford, who was a first-year hockey player.”
Mt. Washington Valley Youth Hockey Association is very grateful to Curtis Coleman of Coleman Concrete for generously sponsoring the tournament and giving the athletes of MWV, Back Bay and Lakes Region an opportunity to extend their season one additional week with some competitive hockey. This is the third tournament that MWVYHA has hosted over the past month, with teams visiting from all over New Hampshire, bringing an estimated $100,000 worth of business to our local economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.