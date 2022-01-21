Adventure-seeking team raising funds to support treatment for adolescent mental health
By Cian Duffy
Special to The Conway Daily Sun
BARTLETT — Val Rothen of Bartlett along with her Maine-based friend and adventure partner, Thelma Maguire are scheduled to travel to Morocco this March to be the only fully U.S. team to compete in the 2022 Rallye Aicha des Gazelles du Maroc. The event will take place March 18-April 2.
For 30 years, the Rallye has been the largest all-women motorsport event in the world that takes place 100 percent off-road. Measured by distance and not speed, amateur and professional teams alike will rely solely on analog navigation to experience the true roots of adventure.
The women chose to compete in this iconic race not only for the thrill but most importantly to raise awareness about anxiety amongst adolescents and young adults. They will raise funds to support treatment at Mountain Valley Treatment Center in Plainfield.
Rothen and Maguire created the organization, Pyxis Rose, for this event as well as all future fundraising efforts. They will use this name as their team name in the Rallye.
“The reason we’re doing this race is because, yes, we like adventuring, but learning to live with anxiety means learning to get out of your comfort zone and facing your fears,” Maguire said. “My daughter, who has anxiety, faces her fears daily. I am doing this for her, my inspiration, and all other teens who are suffering from anxiety or any other mental illness.”
So far, the duo has raised nearly $60,000.
“Treatment centers typically aren’t covered by insurance, so with most treatment costs ranging roughly a thousand dollars a day, inpatient care is often beyond the means of the vast majority of families,” explained Rothen. “By supporting the scholarship fund, we hope to provide monetary relief to those who need it the most.”
Mountain Valley Treatment Center is a not-for-profit residential program for adolescents and emerging adults and all genders struggling with debilitating anxiety, OCD and depression. Funds raised through donations and sponsorships of the Rallye will go towards the Don Vardell Scholarship Fund for adolescents seeking treatment.
“We cannot thank the ladies of Pyxis Rose enough for their support of our facility and the Don Vardell Scholarship Fund,” said Carl J. Lovejoy, executive director and co-founder of Mountain Valley Treatment Center. “Since our opening in 2011, Mountain Valley has treated more than 800 adolescents and emerging adults suffering from debilitating anxiety and OCD. Unfortunately, many families cannot afford programs such as ours, and their children go untreated. Thanks to MVTC’s scholarship fund, families for whom treatment would ordinarily be cost-prohibitive can now access our vital services.”
Rothen and Maguire hope the Rallye will be a starting point for future participation in grueling adventure expeditions that will support ongoing fundraising endeavors for their cause. They plan to donate every dollar they raise to the scholarship fund while supporting the costs of the adventure expeditions themselves.
Team Pyxis Rose has begun training for the Rallye and are accepting sponsorship opportunities and donations. Follow along their journey to the Rallye on Facebook and Instagram, @pyxisrose, or go to pyxisrose.org for more information. To follow the Rallye Aicha des Gazelles du Maroc, go to rallyeaichadesgazelles.com/en.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.