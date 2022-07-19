From left: Cathy Livingston, Eileen Livingston and Terry (Livingston) Ballou all turned in stellar performances at the Maine Senior Games at St. Joseph’s University in Standish, Maine on Saturday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
STANDISH, Maine — Eileen Livingston and daughters Cathy Livingston and Terry (Livingston) Ballou all turned in stellar performances at the Maine Senior Games at Saint Joseph's College in Standish, Maine on Saturday.
Eileen Livingston, 78, of Conway broke the state record in her age group in the 1,500-meter power walk. She covered the course in 11:58, shattering the former record of 15:22. She broke the New Hampshire state record last summer, finishing in 11:46 to easily eclipse the previous record of 12:13.
Ballou, 54, of Center Conway won the 400 meters in 70.9 seconds (missed the state record by one-tenth of a second), and set the state record in the 1,500 meters, winning in 5:38.6, topping the previous mark of 6:13.
Cathy Livingston, 55, of Chocorua was second in the 1,500 meters. She finished in 6:35. Livingston is the current record holder in the New Hampshire Senior Games in the 55-59 age group, having won the 1,500 in 2021 in 6:42, breaking the old mark by 14 seconds.
Ballou went three for three on the day when she teamed with speedsters Diane Pierce, Ginny Richburg and Jenny Meeks from Mass Velocity to win the 4x100-meter relay and even beat the men’s team.
With the wins, Ballou automatically qualifies for the USA Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships next summer in Pittsburg, Pa.
Ballou is scheduled to compete in the 2022 USA Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track in Lexington, Ky. July 28-31. She plans to run the 400 and 800 meters.
Fellow White Mountain Miler Art Viens, 68, of North Sandwich finished second in the 800 meters in 3:11 and also ran to second place in the 1,500 meters (6:24) in the 65-69 age group.
Sherri Desmarais, 53, of Freedom made her track debut and won the 50-54 age group in the 1,500-meter power walk in 12:08.
The top three finishers received medals for their accomplishments.
“They all did so well,” said White Mountain Milers’ Coach Bernie Livingston. “I wish we could get more Milers to go and compete. It’s a great meet just like the New Hampshire and Vermont meet are. Everyone there is so supportive of each other. We had a lot of fun.”
The Senior Games bring athletes together athletes aged 50 and older to compete in the 50 meters, 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, 1,500 meters, 1,500-meter race walk, 1,500-meter power walk and a 4X100-meter relay as well as high jump, long jump, triple jump, javelin, shot put, discus and hammer throw.
