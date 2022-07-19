STANDISH, Maine — Eileen Livingston and daughters Cathy Livingston and Terry (Livingston) Ballou all turned in stellar performances at the Maine Senior Games at Saint Joseph's College in Standish, Maine on Saturday.

Eileen Livingston, 78, of Conway broke the state record in her age group in the 1,500-meter power walk. She covered the course in 11:58, shattering the former record of 15:22. She broke the New Hampshire state record last summer, finishing in 11:46 to easily eclipse the previous record of 12:13.

