CONWAY — After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the prestigious Red Parka Pub Junior Challenge Cup returned to Attitash Resort in Bartlett on Wednesday. Lin-Wood too overall team honors for the boys and girls, while several local school children turned in solid results. This is the event on the middle school alpine racing calendar, attracting schools from across the Granite State.
There were 175 racers (92 boys and 83 girls in grades 6-8) who competed in two runs of giant slalom with their best run counting.
Individually for the boys, Scott Connors of Derryfield had the fastest overall run on of the day in 30.73 seconds, while Lin-Wood’s Tucker Barnaby and Sam Martin were second and third, respectively, in 31.47 and 31.96. Rounding out the top five for the boys were Tommy Calderwood of Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, who was fourth, 32.16, and White Mountain’s Alex Harden, who placed fifth, 32.76.
For the girls, Lin-Wood’s Hadassah Corey took top honors in 31.49, which was the third-fastest time overall.
She was followed by Ryanna Wagman of Newfound, second, 31.57; Adalynn Ingham, Kingswood, third, 31.98; Chole Larson, Derryfield, fourth, 32.43; and Myra Johnston, Kennett, fifth, 33.01.
The Kennett Middle School ski team, which has taken home the team cup 23 out of 28 years, uncharacteristically, fell out of the top five teams overall this year.
Lin-Wood was the top team on the day with a score of 2.47.12, while Derryfield was second at 2.47.68, followed by Kearsarge, 2.48.96; Kingwood, 2.54.29; and Newfound, 2.54.45.
Other Josiah Bartlett Elementary School skiers were Hooper Marley, 12th, 33.18; Johah Katz, 21st, 34.09; Trent Roden, 58th, 38.91; Addison Battles, 63rd, 39.72; Macie Marcotte, 90th, 42.71; Sativa Hoeflich, 96th, 43.96; Cole Prince, 101st, 44.40; and Samantha Groves, 130th, 48.99.
Other Kennett Middle School racers were Nathan Vachon, 24th, 34.28; Lydia Wiggin, 25th, 34.33; Chase Duval, 31st, 35.30; Lilly Killourie, 54th, 38.04; Chloe Stephan, 62nd, 39.70; Veronica McIndoe, 91st, 42.77; Delaney Vachon, 97th, 44.02; Jameson Crane, 111th, 46.06; Joselyn Gigli, 117th, 46.94; Addison Wade, 131st, 49.05; Elias Sawyer, 135th, 50.13; Patrick Wiswell, 140th, 51.70; and Madelyn McAllister, 145th, 52.92.
Skiing for the K.A. Brett School in Tamworth was Ross Stevens, 139th, 51.00; Talon Blackmon, 141st, 52.49; Rylee Barnaby, 171st, 1:16.15; and Walter Stevens, 172nd, 1:17.
Other schools competing included Derryfield, Sunapee, Belmont, Gilford, Kearsarge, Kingswood, Lin-Wood, Moultonborough, Newfound and White Mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.