CONWAY — An Eagle will be on a mission on Sunday. Maggie LaRoche, a 2014 Kennett High graduate, will run her first marathon when she toes the starting line of the 50th New York City Marathon on Sunday morning. She plans to run the race in memory of her late sister — Lauren Brooke Tresp — and to bring awareness to substance abuse and mental illness.
“Lauren was a rarity,” LaRoche said. “I’ve not met anyone like Lauren in my life. She was the most passionate, true to herself person. Lauren was a colorful, vibrant person and my best friend for 24 years.”
LaRoche, 25, who lives in Boston, where she is a senior associate scientist at Pfizer working on drug vaccine development, wanted to do something to honor her sister, Lauren, who died on Jan. 2 at the age of 28.
“I channel my emotions into running,” LaRoche said by phone Friday on the eve of her departure for The Big Apple. “I knew I wanted to run to get through this.”
A week after Lauren’s passing, LaRoche set her sights on a running challenge — the New York City Marathon. She also wanted to fundraise in her sister’s memory for local organizations White Horse Recovery and MWV Supports Recovery along with the nationally known Herren Project.
LaRoche started with a goal of raising $5,000. She quickly eclipsed that mark and decided to shoot for $10,000, another target she surpassed. As of Friday afternoon, $13,370 had been raised. You can find LaRoche’s fundraising page at tinyurl.com/ykm8d5d6
“I am honored to run the 2021 NYC Marathon as a member of the Herren Project team in memory of my sister, Lauren Brooke,” LaRoche wrote on the page. “I will be running this race in honor of my sister who was unfortunately robbed of her life during her battle with a substance abuse disorder.
“By running this marathon, I hope to bring positive awareness to the disease of addiction and empower individuals to cope with life’s challenges substance-free.
“I have unfortunately seen the pain and destruction that a substance abuse disorder can cause an individual and their family. I hope to raise awareness to let people know that there is hope and to help ensure that no family has to deal with losing a loved one to this disease.”
LaRoche, the daughter of Melissa and Philip LaRoche, of Silver Lake was a three-sport standout at Kennett High. The 2014 graduate participated in field hockey, indoor track and outdoor track for the Eagles. In track, she ran the 600 meters indoors, and the 400 and 800 meters and relays on the outdoor oval.
LaRoche went on to run indoor and outdoor track at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass. There, she was a record-setting member of the WPI women’s 4X800 relay team.
She graduated from WPI in 2018 with a degree in chemical engineering. LaRoche went on to earn a graduate certificate in life science management from the college in 2021 and is currently working on her master’s degree in bioscience management.
A member of a running club in Woburn, Mass., LaRoche has been training diligently in preparation for Sunday’s race. She’s been battling some recent hip issues and thus has not set a time goal for the race.
“The goal is to finish,” she said. “Realistically, I hope to finish in under four hours.”
LaRoche added: “I had trained up to 20 miles before I got hurt.”
LaRoche, who will share the starting line with 33,000 runners from around the globe, will be wearing bib No. 7,629. She’ll be the one with the running tag on top of her running shoes that reads, “26.2 (miles) for Lauren.”
“This isn’t just about the money, it’s about the cause and bringing attention to the local organizations,” LaRoche said.
LaRoche’s parents and a host of friends will be at various spots on the course offering encouragement.
“I’ll have people at miles 6, 8, 14, 17 and 22,” she said, adding, “Plus, I’ll have Lauren with me the whole way.”
The Herren Project, according to its website, “is a national nonprofit organization started in 2011 providing free resources and support for the treatment, recovery and prevention of substance use disorder to help individuals, families and communities live healthy, fulfilling lives free from effects of addiction to drugs and alcohol.”
MWV Supports Recovery, according to its website, “is a non-profit recovery community organization. We are a recovery-friendly workplace and have resources for anyone seeking a recovery path. MWV Supports Recovery was formed to assess the needs of the community, develop action plans to support, educate and empower our community and thus promote successful long-term recovery. “
White Horse Recovery, according to its website, “is a 501(c)(3) non-profit behavioral health center with locations in Ossipee and North Conway, NH. We offer comprehensive secular and faith-based substance use disorder programs and mental health services for men, women, children and families aged six and up. We also offer ongoing recovery support programs to help adults through their recovery process.”
