JACKSON — The 2020 annual Jackson Tennis Club Vintage Tennis Tournament held on July 25 was a great success, according to organizers and participants. The event paid tribute to the tennis in the Mount Washington Valley — a legacy highlighted by the Volvo International Tennis Tournament. Originally held at Mount Washington Hotel in 1973 before moving to Cranmore from 1975-1984, the event featured tennis legends such as Jimmy Connors, Rod Laver, Jose Luis Clerc and Ivan Lendl.
The mixed doubles tournament in Jackson featured outfits and rackets reminiscent of the tournaments from decades earlier. Players used wooden rackets for at least one game of each match and familiar tennis wear of past greats like Bjorn Borg and Chris Evert adorned players.
Bridget Herlihy and Evan Herlihy were the winners of the 12-team tournament and all participants enjoyed competitive tennis and the throwback atmosphere under which it was played.
Winners of Volvo International at Cranmore were: 1975 — Jimmy Connors over Ken Rosewell 6-2, 6-2; 1976 — Conners over Raul Ramirez 7-6, 4-6, 6-3; 1977 — John Alexander over Mauel Orantes 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; 1978 — Eddie Dibbs over John Alexander 6-4, 6-4; 1979 – Harold Solomon over Jose Higueras 5-7, 6-4, 7-6; 1980 — Connors over Dibbs 6-3, 5-7, 6-1; 1981 — Jose Luis Clerc over Guillermo Vilas 6-3, 6-2; 1982 — Ivan Lendl over Higueras 6-3, 6-2; 1983 — Clerc over Andres Gomes 6-3, 6-1; and 1984 — Joakim Nystrom over Tim Wilkison 6-2, 7-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.