TAMWORTH — Jamie Killeen loves soccer and has always dreamed of being able to offer a free local youth league for boys and girls in his community. That dream will come true this spring when the Northern New Hampshire Soccer Club presents the Carroll County Town and Rec League.
The league, for U12 and U10 boys and girls, is scheduled to kickoff on Saturday, April 23.
“My dream has been soccer for free for kids at the lower levels and it’s coming to fruition,” Killeen said by phone Friday.
Killeen, who grew up in England playing the beautiful game, has 35 years of coaching experience on his resume. He has coached with the Mount Washington Valley Soccer Club, at the K.A. Brett School, the Tamworth Rec soccer program and volunteered and served as the varsity girls’ soccer coach at Kennett High for three years. He has also coached a Seacoast United Soccer Club boys’ team which played in the New England Premiership. In 2016-17 he coached a U15 boy’ squad to an undefeated season in the New England Premiership North and it won the Summer Coastal Challenge in Berwick, Maine.
There is no entry fee for players. Killeen said all participating towns receive access to a USF $1,000 grant and $5,000 in youth assistance scholarships.
All players receive a soccer ball from the Granite State Youth Soccer Foundation (Steve Lewis' new venture).
Killeen said teams already committed to the league include Ossipee, Tamworth, Moultonboro and Sandwich. Games are scheduled to be played at The Nick, located at 10 Trotting Track Road in Wolfeboro.
Teams will play a six-game schedule which will conclude with playoffs and tournament scheduled for Fathers Day, Sunday, June 19.
“We’ll put the names in the hat and draw to see who plays who,” said Killeen. “The beauty of this league is we want to get kids engaged, playing the beautiful game and having fun. We want to foster a soccer culture.
Killeen said FIFA rules will be in place for 7 v 7 and 9 v 9 games. Referees will be “coaches on the field,” encouraged to teach the rules rather than enforce them; each team will provide a “coacharee.”
Killeen already has 12 coaches under the NNHSC platform.
"We're trying to be the first step on the road for young players," he said.
To learn more about Northern New Hampshire Soccer Club and to register to play, go to nnhsoccerclub.com.
“In June 2021, due to a ‘slight’ change in the N.H. youth soccer landscape, it was agreed that Seacoast United North (SUN) would change its name to Northern N.H. Soccer Club (NNHSC) to better describe our geographic location as well as define us as an ‘independent’ club, allowing us to remove certain requirements needed to remain an ‘official’ full-time branch of the SUSC club pyramid structure,” the website states.
“The goal is simple,” explained Killeen, “we want to better the soccer players in the region and I want to see some results down the road (at the middle and high school levels). We want to document the process and the results of the process.”
If you have questions, you can contact Club Director Killeen at (603) 986-0655.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.