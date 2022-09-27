MADISON — The Frechette Painting team topped the defending champs, 603 Tree Monkeys, in finals of Chocorua Valley 2022 Men’s Softball League Tournament last month.
Held Aug. 20-21 at Burke Field in Madison, the tournament also featured a benefit cookout, silent auction and 50/50 raffle to raise money for a long-time league player “Ralphy” Steve Vizard, who is recovering from colon cancer surgery.
Many thanks go out to Sonya L'Heureux and family who donated to the cause. They raised $2,300.
There is a Go-Fund-Me page set up (tinyurl.com/3ft8k536). As of Friday, $4,690 had been raised toward a goal of $15,000.
On the diamond, the tournament was a seven-team double-elimination format, with No. 1 seeds, White Lake Pizza, receiving a bye in the first round. They earned the spot by going undefeated (12-0) in regular season play.
Frechette Painting, the No. 2 seeds, who went 9-2 during the season, won their first game against the No. 7 seed, Shannon Dirt Dogs.
The Painters went on to beat No. 3 Varney Logging, who earlier defeated No. 6 seeds 603 Tree Monkeys.
White Lake Pizza defeated No. 5 White Mountain Stove Shop, which beat No. 4 Fadden Chipping and Logging in the first round to move forward to Sunday's games in the winner's bracket.
The 603 Tree Monkeys went on to beat Fadden in the loser bracket game.
Sunday’s first game started with a winner’s bracket matchup and an upset victory Frechette Painting beating White Lake Pizza sending it to the loser’s bracket to play the 603 Tree Monkeys.
The Tree Monkeys came out on top but faced the task of having to beat undefeated Frecehtte’s to defend the crown.
The Tree Monkeys beat the Painters forcing one more game, which turned out to be a real nail-bitter, going down the wire. The Tree Monkeys had runners on first and second but the failed to score giving Frechette’s the first-place trophy for the first time in 20 years.
Frechette Painting consists of tournament MVP Adam Lanzilotti, Greg Allain, Kyle Hart, Brian Frechette, Brian Sawyer, Jeff Locke, Jim Hidden, Joe Monza, John Noyce, Justin Clough, Merle Lowe, Nate Ela, Richie Vargas, Todd Frechette, and Coach Allan Frechette.
