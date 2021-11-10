CONWAY — The Conway Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce as a senior/adult trip to Oxford Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Senior Activities Director Todd Gallagher said the trip is scheduled to depart at 9:30 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. The cost is $10.
To register for this trip go to conwayrec.com. If you are unable to register online, please contact our office and we can assist you. Space is limited for both trips, so don’t delay and get signed up.
Anyone with questions, can contact Todd at (603) 901-1139.
