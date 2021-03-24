CONWAY — The Chocorua Valley Men’s Softball League has an opening for a team and is looking for additional players for the 2021 season, which starts in mid-May and runs into the middle of August.
“Ideally, we like to have eight teams and we have seven at the moment,” said Allan Frechette, president of the league.
If anyone is interested in placing a team in the league, which is a modified pitch, no bunt and no steal, the cost is approximately $700. Teams play 14 regular season games, wrapping up with playoffs Aug. 21-22. Games are played in Madison, Ossipee and Tamworth Monday through Friday at 6 p.m.
Interested players must be aged 18 and older.
“We are also looking for umpires,” Frechette added. “If you are interested please contact me as soon as possible.”
Anyone with questions or interested in playing should contact Frechette at (603) 960-1610 or by email at allanfrechette@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.