CONWAY — “We’ve had a lot of close calls, but not this time, it feels great,” Gabe Brown said after winning his first Super Late Model race on Saturday when he drove to victory lane in the $10,000 GSPSS Granite State Nationals at Claremont Motorsports Park in Claremont.
Brown, 18, the son of Tiffany (Foster) and Gene Brown in Center Conway extended his lead in the Granite State Pro Stock Series point standings with the win. He holds a 34-point lead with five races left this season.
“I feel like we have a good chance at the title, but I want to win those races,” Brown told Race Pro Weekly on July 28. “We’ve had a fun year so far — and I’ve got some really good guys helping me out — and I’m really thankful for it. Being able to run up front in any race we go to is all you can ask for.”
Brown had nothing but praise for his crew of Cody LaBlanc, Miles Chipman, Dalton Myers, Alex Kidder, Dave Weir and his dad, Gene Brown.
Brown also thanked the team’s sponsors R & B Drywall (Bradley Brown and Robin Foster Brown); North Conway Incinerator (Kathy Garland); E & R Excavation (Eddie Davidson and Wendy Lovejoy Davidson); CC Russo (Eric Russo); Firm Foundations (Chris Foster); Pork’s Dump Truck Service (Elwin King and Janel King); FLD Drywall (Forrest Locke); and new sponsor Lucy’s Ice Cream (Dale Drew and Amy).
Brown and his team are again on the road this weekend, racing for another $10,000 purse at Jennerstown Speedway Complex in Jennerstown, Pa., on Saturday.
“We’re hoping for a decent finish,” Brown said by phone Thursday. “We’d love to win, we’re aiming for a good run.”
In September of 2018, Brown became the youngest track champion in Oxford Plains Speedway history — which spans more than six decades — clinching the Super Late Model title in Oxford, Maine.
Brown, a 2019 Kennett High graduate, started racing Go Karts at Richmond Karting Speedway in Richmond, Maine and Oxford Plains Speedway at the age of 11. He posted 50-plus wins in the Karts including 27 wins between OPS & RKS in one season.
“Gabe has racing blood in his veins which he got from his dad who ran a Street Stock at OPS in the late 80s and early 90s,” a Facebook post states. “Gabe grew up across from the Dale Shaw Race Car shop. When Gabe wanted to race a Go Karts, he talked to Dale about it. Dale told Gabe if he wanted to take one apart and put it back together that he could drive it. To Dale's surprise, Gabe did it!
Last Saturday, Brown lost the power steering on Lap 15 but never got rattled.
“That was just bad luck,” he said. “The car was really good all night.”
Jeff Brown of Short Track Scene described the race well.
“The Center Conway resident was quiet in the race’s opening laps, settling into a rhythm from his fifth-place starting position. But after two quick cautions bunched up the field early, Brown willed his way to the front, slipping past both Luke Hinkley and (Joey) Polewarczyk to take the point. Brown was able to build an advantage on the reigning GSPSS champion, while Polewarczyk waited for his opportunity to close the gap.
“But with a short field and plenty of racing room on the third-mile New Hampshire oval, cautions were hard to come by.
“Defending Granite State Nationals winner Derek Griffith was running fifth when he lost control off the second turn, bringing out a yellow with 99 laps complete. ‘Joey Pole’ drew alongside Brown for the restart, but Brown was able to keep Polewarczyk and Hinkley at bay.
“A final caution for debris gave Polewarczyk and friends one more shot at Brown, but the young racer was poised on the restart and held the lead to the finish.”
“We worked so freakin’ hard for this,” Brown told Short Track Scene. “Lap 15, no power steering, it was rough. Real rough.”
“I gave Gabe all I could do there,” Polewarczyk said. “I was trying really hard to stay to the top side on restarts, and just try to keep the pressure on him. But he had a great night tonight, and he really earned this and worked hard. So I’m really happy for him to get a win.”
The next race on the tour is at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, Maine, on Aug. 14. It is a 150-lap event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.