OXFORD, Maine — For all the success that Gabe Brown has enjoyed in this young racing career, victory lane never felt sweeter than it did on Sunday at Oxford Plains Speedway. Brown had never won a Super Late Model feature at Oxford, but that monkey has forever been lifted off his back. He brilliantly drove the No. 50 Dale Drew Racing car and dominated the 150-lap race leading from wire to wire to win the Pro All Stars Series feature.
“It felt great,” Brown said by phone Wednesday. “Finally. Finally, we got it done at Oxford. We had a pretty awesome car.”
He shared with Racing America, “This is the best car I’ve ever had here. I’ve been trying since 2017 to win a race here and it hasn’t happened. Now it has. …This is just awesome. We tried so hard in 2018 to win a race that year and came so close so many times. After that, we kind of fell off here and didn’t know what we lost. We came back this year with a totally different mindset, and haven’t finished outside the top 10 yet.”
“Gabe is a such talent,” said Dale Drew by phone on Wednesday morning. “He’s having an awesome year. It was so impressive watching him (on Sunday).”
The Oxford PASS race was a part of a doubleheader, with the ACT Late Model Tour on hand for a 125-lap race. Center Conway’s DJ Shaw stayed atop the ACT Championship standings, racing to a fourth-place finish in Arnie Hill’s AH Fence 04.
The current Granite State Pro Stock Series champion, Brown, 19, the son of Tiffany (Foster) and Gene Brown in Center Conway, currently sits third in the overall PASS North standings. In seven starts, he has six top-10 finishes — a win and four top-five finishes.
On Tuesday, Brown took time to reflect on Sunday’s win.
“I’ve sat here and thought about what to say since we left the track Sunday night, and I’m still at a loss for words,” he wrote on Facebook. “In 2017 when I started my Super Late Model career, there were probably two or three races we should have won. In 2018 when we won the Oxford championship, there were probably four or five races we should have won. … We have finally picked up that Oxford win we’ve tried so, so, so, so hard to get. Not only an Oxford win, but a PASS Oxford win. We’ve struggled, struggled badly, to the point that I wondered what the hell I was doing. We were decent in the first race there this year. We were better in the second race but started deep.
“Going into this past weekend, I felt like we just needed one final piece to the puzzle to help us at Oxford. I got in touch with (crew chief) Seth Holbrook late Saturday night and asked if he was available to help us Sunday. He committed to us for the day and changed a few small things and it made the car everything I’ve looked for as a driver.
“Each one of my guys buckled down and put their best in to show we are a team that can win at this level. It was all-around a perfect day — pulling pill one, winning the heat race and starting poll in the feature, leading every lap and beating some of the best short track drivers in the country.
“I can’t thank Dale, Amy and Dale Drew Racing enough for everything they do for me — anything I ask for they get without batting an eye. My mom and dad for everything they do for me — none of this would be possible at all without them.
Brown said racing is a true team sport and praised his pit crew and sponsors.
I’ve got the best team at the racetrack hands down. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., David Weir, Kam Weir, Matt Morrill, Dalton Myers, Phil Butterfield, Miles Chipman, Parker Brown, Dad and Seth,” he said. “None of this would be remotely possible without the push of each and every one of you. Also, a little shoutout to Reilly Lanphear for putting up with me and pushing me to be the best I can be.
Brown added: “Thank you to each of the sponsors on board this 50 DDR car. Dale Shaw Racecars, GE Brown, Lucy’s Ice Cream, Turner Septic, R&B Drywall, Adam Gorham Painting, RWN Property Services, Hurteau Heating and Firm Foundations. Also, a shoutout to each of my sponsors that make everything happen for our team on our off weekends from PASS that have been with me from the beginning — E&R Excavation, GE Browns, Dale Shaw Racecars, Lucy’s Ice Cream, R&B Drywall, Forrest Locke Drywall, CC RUSSO, Porks Dump Truck Services, North Conway Incinerator and Firm Foundations.”
The PASS Super Late Models are scheduled to return to action this Friday and Saturday, July 15-16, with a doubleheader weekend at White Mountain Motorsports Park in Woodstock.
“It’s one of my favorite tracks,” Brown said. “I’m looking forward to the weekend.”
