CONWAY — Terry (Livingston) Ballou was part of a record-setting performance in the women’s 50-54 age group in the 4X400-meter relay at the U.S. Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships held at the Cyclone Sports Complex on the campus of Iowa State University on Sunday. She competed in three events.
Ballou, 53, of Center Conway opened her championships on Friday with the 400 meters. Running for the Athena Track Club, she finished fourth in 1:08.04.
The race was won by Emmanuelle McGowan, 53, of the Maximum Quotient Track Club in Sugar Hill, Ga., in 1:03.02, while Dianne DeOliveira, 50, of the Bella N Motion team from Brick, N.J., was second in 1:03.02; and Ree Hawkins, 53, of Orlando, Fla., was third 1:03.02.
“First race at nationals in the frying pan of Ames, Iowa was the 400 (the mid 90s and humid),” Ballou shared on Facebook. “The track was hot and so was the competition. I finished fourth, felt like a slug but got around the track in 68.1.”
Ballou was back on the track, where it was 103 degrees, on Saturday and finished second in the 800 meters in 2:36.85.
The race was won by DeOliveira in 2:26.70, while April Flynn, 52, of Jupiter, Fla., was third in the six-runner field in 2:43.01.
“Second place in the women’s 50-54 800 meters, 2:36.85,” shared Ballou on Facebook. “Dianne ran an amazing 2:26 for the victory, and April Flynn was third. It was hot as Hades out there.”
On Sunday, Ballou teamed with DeOliveira, Andrea Collier and Ree Hawkins, both of Orlando, Fla., to set a new American record in the women’s 4X400-meter relay. Running in 100-degree temperatures, they covered the course in 4:23.24.
“Saved my best effort for the last event — 4x400 — we set a new American record this afternoon for the 50-54 age group, running 4:23.2,” Ballou posted on Facebook. “It was an honor running with Dianne, Andrea Collier and Ree Hawkins! We were pushed by an incredibly talented W55 team that set a world record for their age group. Now that’s how you end a national championship!”
The women’s 55-59 team of Sue McDonald, 58, of Santa Barbara, Calif.; Lisa Valle, 55, of Albuquerque, N.M.; Michelle Rohl, 55, running for the Greater Philadelphia Track Club from Mansfield, Pa.; and Roxanne Brockner, 55, Mount Sinai, N.Y.; shattered the previous world record (4:27.33) in the 4X400 by finishing in 4:23.52. They ran in the same heat at Ballou’s team.
Ballou, a 1986 Kennett High graduate, still holds the school records in the 400 meters (59.3 seconds), and the 800 meters (2:19.5). She was also the two-time state champion in the 1,500 meters.
She earned 13 varsity letters as an Eagle, including three as an eighth-grader and was captain of the cross-country running, cross-country skiing and outdoor track teams her senior year.
Ballou went on to have a standout track career at Holy Cross.
In 2019, at the championships, also held in Ames, Ballou was part of aworld record run. She ran the third leg in the women’s 4X800-meter relay with three friends and shattered the American and World records. They crossed the finish line in 10:14.64 to break the American mark of 10:24.21 and the World record of 10:19.68 set by four British women. The team also set a new meet record.
You can see the world record broken at tinyurl.com/yxzglm84.
This year’s championships, which brought together athletes aged 30-96, saw five world records set and 27 American records fall over four days of competition.
A record 174 clubs competed in the meet, attracting 1,051 participants.
Last year, the meet was held virtually. The USA Track and Field Master Virtual Summer Challenge ran from Aug. 1-17.
“I won both my events but there were only two of us in my age group,” Ballou said, smiling. “Participants had to get video proof of their race, and I think this requirement dissuaded a lot of people from participating.”
Ballou won the 400 meters with a time of 67.07 and won the 800 meters in 2:32.8.
“Closed out the 2020 track ‘virtual’ season today, running my fastest 800 in over two years in 2:32.8,” Ballou said Aug. 15. “At this age (52), it’s not about getting faster so much as who slows down least. As always, was lucky to have my parents (Eileen and Bernie Livingston) there to time and cheer me on; my niece (Abigail Livingston) to video; my brother (Tim Livingston) to pace me perfectly; and my good friend (Suz Laughland) to compete against. My support team rocks!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.