Lori Kidder (#29) and Scot Henley (#28) in the middle get high fives from Kim Proulx as they complete one of many laps during the "Bucks for Bernie's Kids" 12-hour races at Whitaker Woods in 2021. This race, going from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., raised money directly for the Kennett High School cross-country and track teams. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Saturday is going to be a warm one — temperatures are projected to top 90 degrees — but that won’t slow down runners and walkers in North Conway’s Whitaker Woods taking part in the annual “Bucks for Bernie’s Kids” event.
“Bucks for Bernie’s Kids” is a 12-hour relay race to raise funds for the Kennett High School track and cross-country running programs.
The event is named for Bernie Livingston, who has coached at Kennett for 42 years and is the dean of coaches at KHS. He coaches boys and girls cross-country in the spring; indoor track for boys and girls in the winter and outdoor track and field for the boys and girls in the spring.
In 1993, Steve Dowling, founder of the White Mountain Milers, organized the very first "Bucks for Bernie Relay.” Coach Livingston was finishing up his coaching credentials and Dowling decided to hold a fund-raiser by recruiting runners who would raise money for Livingston’s trip by running for 24 hours around the non-existent track at Kennett High, which is now home to the Kennett Middle School. Two teams of eight members, forever known as the blue and white teams, pitched tents, set out beach chairs, lit Coleman lanterns, ate a lot of food and ran in circles until a thunder and lightning storm ended the relay a few hours early.
In 2014, the event returned with the mission of raising funds for the running programs at Kennett High. This time, the 24-hour event was run on the Livingston Oval, home of the current Kennett High School.
Held as a 24-hour event for four more years, the transition was made to a 12-hour event in Whitaker Woods in 2019.
Last year’s event was a record-setter. Held under perfect weather, the 12-hour trail race, saw runners tally 1,527 total miles while raising roughly $3,000 to support the Kennett High track and cross-country running teams.
This year’s goal is $10,000.
Saturday’s event will tae place on the mile-long trail loop through Whitaker Woods from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The cost to enter is $50 per runner. There are solo and team divisions (two to five person teams)
Aid station will be provided on the course, and great prizes will be awarded to the top male and female solo runners along with the top two teams.
All proceeds go directly to support Livingston’s athletes for uniforms, stop watches, track equipment and other items not funded by the school district.
