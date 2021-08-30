CONWAY — Alex Allain of Fryeburg, Maine, more than held his own on the national stage at that prestigious Hang Ten baseball tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C. played Aug. 1-6.
Suiting up for the NB Select 13u Black team, Alex and his teammates went 7-2 in the 18-team tournament falling to eventual champions the Texas Scorpions 5-4 in the championship finals.
“It went great,” said Greg Allain, Alex’s dad. “Alex played and saw a lot of good baseball down there.”
On the opening day of the Hang Ten tournament, organizers bring in a former Major League player who played in this tourney while growing up. Much to the delight of the Allains, the original “dirt dog” Trot Nixon, formerly of the Boston Red Sox, was this year’s guest of honor.
“He did a nice job with the kids,” Allain said. “To have a former big league player who got this start in tournaments like this was inspiring.”
The NB Selects went 4-1 in tournament play and then rattled off three straight single-elimination victories, including a 16-2 win in the semifinals to reach the title game.
The Scorpions scored the winning run in a walk-off fashion to win the championship.
Alex started every game, playing four games at second base, three at shortstop and one in right field. He was an impressive 10-15 at the plate.
“He did well,” Allain said.
Alex and the NB Selects are scheduled back on the diamond this fall in a tournament at Baseball Heaven in Long Island, N.Y. over Halloween weekend.
