OSSIPEE — Make your plans now for a day of golf, food and fun on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Indian Mound Golf Club in Ossipee. The fourth annual Alzheimer’s Golf Day Event is being hosted by Indian Mound Manager Wayne Grenier and Owner/Golf Pro Jonathan Rivers to benefit the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center.

“My father passed away from Alzheimer’s, and I’m hoping to make more people aware of the disease and how it affects the person and his or her family,” said Grenier. “When I learned about the ADC and what it was doing for those dealing with Alzheimer’s I decided it was a really good local cause to support.”

