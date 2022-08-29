OSSIPEE — Make your plans now for a day of golf, food and fun on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Indian Mound Golf Club in Ossipee. The fourth annual Alzheimer’s Golf Day Event is being hosted by Indian Mound Manager Wayne Grenier and Owner/Golf Pro Jonathan Rivers to benefit the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center.
“My father passed away from Alzheimer’s, and I’m hoping to make more people aware of the disease and how it affects the person and his or her family,” said Grenier. “When I learned about the ADC and what it was doing for those dealing with Alzheimer’s I decided it was a really good local cause to support.”
Operating in the Valley since opening September 2019, the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center cares for people living with dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease, (the most common cause of dementia), Parkinson’s and those with other physical needs. Participants feel part of a community as they take part in activities that engage and interest them, while providing much needed respite and support to caregivers.
The Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center provides services to support the physical, emotional, recreational, social, and therapeutic needs of our aging friends and neighbors in the Carroll County and Western Maine communities at our 14,000 square foot facility. The goal is to make the participants feel part of a community as they participate in activities designed to engage and interest them.
The center’s other goal is to provide much needed respite and support to caregivers. Any family who wishes their loved one to attend the center is invited to call or visit the ADC to learn more.
The Alzheimer’s Golf Day is designed strictly for fun, camaraderie, and to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and the need for community support. Lunch is available at River’s Edge Grille & Tavern and in addition to 9 or 18 holes of golf, golfers and non-golfers can compete in a putting contest and corn hole toss. The top 3 winners will receive trophies! Funds raised from the day will go to support the MWV Adult Day Center and their mission.
For more information or to sign up for the event and reserve tee times call the Indian Mound Golf Club at (603) 539-7799 or go to indianmoundgc.com/about/rates to learn more.
To become a sponsor for the event or schedule a tour call the Adult Day Center at (603) 356-4980 or go to mwvadultdaycenter.org.
Thanks to our growing list of 2022 sponsors, we will reach our goal: Woodland’s Memory Care of Bridgton; DW Electric; Gamwell, Caputo & Kelsch CPA; Chalmer’s Insurance Group; White Mountain Oil; Cooper Cargill Chant; Northway Bank; Norway Savings Bank; Saco River Medical Group; Memorial Hospital; Conway Daily Sun; Mt. Washington Valley Radio Group; Northledge Technologies; Sohaib Siddiqui MD Medical Director Cranmore
