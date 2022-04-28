Current Miss Maine Softball Award winner Morgan Fusco has begun her college playing career for the Colby College Mules in Waterville, Maine. It is rare that high school athletes participate in NCAA athletics. Even rarer is that an athlete plays four years at the collegiate level.
One reason is college team sports are a full-time proposition. An athlete has to have a true passion for the game to play NCAA sports. I remember in the spring of my freshman year of football at Springfield College, I received a note in my mailbox from my coach telling me to come over to the equipment room to get suited in my pads for spring practice.
I learned that spring practice was just as intense as practices during the regular season. I stuck it out, but only because I had a passion for football.
More often than not college athletes play one or two seasons in a sport before becoming full-time college students.
Morgan is in the middle of her freshman season of softball at Colby. Recently Colby came to USM-Gorham for a doubleheader. As is the case in most doubleheaders, athletes play in one of the two games and others play in the second game. The coaches usually start their best pitchers in game one. Such was the case between Colby and USM.
The first game was a close low-scoring 2-1 contest won by USM. Morgan did not play in the first game but did start game two, and made an impact. With runners on second and third for Colby, then trailing USM by two runs, Morgan stepped to the plate.
As Fryeburg fans were accustomed, Morgan delivered in the clutch with a line drive base hit to center field to knock in the two baserunners. The ball was hit so sharply that if you stretched a rope on the flight path of the ball you could hang laundry on it.
Morgan advanced to second on the throw home, and, seconds later, scored the winning run on another base hit. Morgan’s slide into home avoided the catcher’s tag in the 7-2 win.
The two Little East teams split the doubleheader.
Colby is 18-12 on the season and 6-3 in the conference, while Morgan is having a dynamite first year. She’s started 12 of 14 games and is hitting .366 with 15 hits, including three doubles and a home run; has driven in seven runs; and scored seven runs. She is third on the team with a .556 slugging percentage. Another mark of a good hitter is she has walked six times and struck out just three times this spring.
The Mules were scheduled to play a doubleheader against St. Josephs in Standish, Maine on Wednesday but ti was rained out. It would have been Morgan’s first trip back to the field where she homered against Cape Elizabeth in the Regional Final last spring in a game eventually won by the Capers who went on to win the state championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.