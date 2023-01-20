Daniel "Dan" Krivitsky and Megan McDonald of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, have each earned their certified public accountant designations and have been promoted to senior accountants.

“Dan and Megan are very deserving of their promotions,” said Managing Partner Evan Stowell. “We are proud to recognize both their accomplishments and their commitment to serving our clients. Dan and Megan are valuable team members, and we are excited to about their continued growth with the firm.”

