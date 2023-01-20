Daniel "Dan" Krivitsky and Megan McDonald of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, have each earned their certified public accountant designations and have been promoted to senior accountants.
“Dan and Megan are very deserving of their promotions,” said Managing Partner Evan Stowell. “We are proud to recognize both their accomplishments and their commitment to serving our clients. Dan and Megan are valuable team members, and we are excited to about their continued growth with the firm.”
Krivitsky and McDonald each completed the rigorous academic requirements, passed all components of the demanding Uniform Certified Public Accountant examination and completed the necessary experience requirements to receive his CPA license in the State of New Hampshire. The CPA examination is a comprehensive assessment that covers four sections in Auditing and Attestation, Financial Accounting and Reporting, Business Environments and Concepts, and Regulation.
Krivitsky graduated in 2020 from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor of science in business administration with concentrations in both accounting and finance. He also earned a minor in forensic accounting.
He joined the firm upon graduation and currently works in the Wolfeboro office. Originally from Alton, Krivitsky currently lives in Wolfeboro where he enjoys the outdoors and spending time with his family and friends on Lake Winnipesaukee.
In 2015, McDonald earned her bachelor of science in business administration from Husson University, graduating summa cum laude. She went on to earn her MBA (also from Husson University) in 2019.
Before joining Leone, McDonnell & Roberts in 2020, McDonald worked as a bookkeeper and tax preparer. She is a certified bookkeeper and QuickBooks ProAdvisor (online). In her spare time, McDonald volunteers with the Kennett High School Alumni Association. She also enjoys spending time with her husband and her fur babies.
The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA has been serving clients since 1973, and in 2023, the firm celebrates its 50th anniversary! They have steadily grown into a multi-partner firm with offices throughout the state, offering consistent coverage and access to clients. With extensive resources, industry experience and a commitment to excellence, Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA delivers personalized financial, accounting and tax solutions to clients throughout New England and across the country.
