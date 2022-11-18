By Eileen Alexander
Many years ago, my family was moving from one region of New Hampshire to another. We’d rented a U-Haul, packed all the furniture and other items inside, and we’re ready to go. My husband got into the truck along with our older son and our niece and took off for points north.
I was to follow driving our car with our younger son and the dog. My sister and brother-in-law were in their vehicle and driving to our new digs to help us move furniture and unpack. And then the unthinkable happened — my car keys were gone, long gone.
They weren’t in my purse, on the counter in the house, and hadn’t fallen onto the ground. I surmised they were in the U-Haul. Because this was years before cell phones. there was no way to get in touch with those folks in the U-Haul heading to our new home.
After a few choice words, we did the next best thing and piled into my sister’s station wagon and got on the road. The keys were indeed with my husband and after unloading the U-Haul, he and my brother-in-law made the two-hour trip back to the old house to retrieve my car. To say it was a long, long day for all of us is an understatement.
The moral of this is that it’s good to have a checklist of items that you might overlook when you’re moving house. Some are simple, like keeping track of your car keys — and now that we have them, cell phones — to others that make moving easier and less fraught with worry.
“It’s a good idea when you’re moving house to pack a first-day essentials box that includes items that you’re going to need immediately when you arrive at your destination, such as toiletry items, medications, and chargers for your devices,” Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Malcolm Badger said. “You don’t want to pack these in a moving van, even if you’re self moving, as that means finding the correct box and unpacking when you’re tired after a long drive. Pack these essentials in a box and take them with you in your car.”
Other items to consider placing in the first-day essentials box include toilet paper, paper towels, basic cleaning supplies, bed linens and pillows, a few dishes and silverware, a change of clothes, food for your pets, and snacks for the road.
As you prepare to move, you’ve no doubt notified your utility companies and other essential service providers — electric, gas, sewer, water, cable, internet and garbage pickup — of your shut-off date. But have you remembered to notify the same service providers of the start-up date at your new location? Some cities require more than a day’s notice to turn on the water or gas, for instance, so it’s good to have that arranged before you arrive at your new home.
Other overlooked items to consider during a move include things you might have hidden away like spare keys, or even emergency money tucked under the kitchen sink. Don’t forget to pick up your kids’ school records, and pet info from your vet with their shots and medications.
You can usually wait to send for medical and dental records once you’ve chosen your health care providers in your new location, but remember to transfer prescriptions to your new pharmacy immediately. Return borrowed items to neighbors, and books and magazines to the library
As soon as you know your new address, file a change of address with the post office. Update your address for magazine subscriptions as these usually take up to six weeks to take effect. Cancel local newspaper subscriptions and add subscriptions to newspapers at your new location. Notify insurance and credit card companies. Let friends and family know your new address.
Moving can be stressful, so a checklist can help you tick off important tasks, and make your move go a little bit smoother.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
