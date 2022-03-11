It looks like we have some decent weather on the horizon. I think I even saw a “60” in the forecast for next week. While March tends to linger a bit longer than we’d like, this is a perfect time to spruce up the house and get a head start on those spring cleaning projects. No, really. The best part about today’s article is we’re going to focus on how to get help from the whole family.
First and foremost, get the kids involved. If they’re young enough, they won’t know any better and you can make it a game. Yes, taking advantage of your kids’ ambition is fine at this age. It won’t be until they hit that “pre-teen” stage when they learn that cleaning is truly not awesome. You can give young ones a spray bottle filled with water (safety first) and have them attack all the baseboards in the whole house. This gets the job done, keeps them safe and allows you to check one more item off your list.
Depending on the age of your helper, don’t give them a task that is too large for them to visualize or complete. The objective here is to keep them engaged and teach them the benefits of completing a task. If you choose the baseboards project from above, start with just a room or two. They will feel better about helping you and will be anxious (ideally) for the next project.
Spring is my favorite time of year for culling out unused clothes. Kids can be helpful here as well. Allow them to sort the clothes into categories for trash, recycling, donations, etc. Even before that point they can simply put everything in a bag or box for you to sort through at a later time. You will likely find that this will motivate them to follow suit. Once you get them in the “mode”, have them tackle their closet, dresser and/or toy chest. Chances are they will be able to add to those piles you have already started.
Another great and safe task for smaller kids is the operation of a small vacuum. They can attack closet floors and even get under beds. While they are under there, I have a feeling they’ll find a few more items for the “donation” pile!
As kids get older, they are able to do more and handle spring-cleaning tasks requiring more muscle and thought. Having the older kids work on cleaning out the fridge, organizing drawers and doing some polishing provides them a feeling of accomplishment and ownership as well. This age group can also be given non-toxic cleaners and be set off to tackle wall smudges, fingerprints and other “piece-meal” projects.
Teenagers are another group that can be very helpful … ha, sorry. I almost made it through that whole sentence without laughing. In all honesty, yes you’ll meet some resistance with these folks, but eliciting their help is not entirely a lost cause. In the case of teens, I believe “ownership” plays a vital role in your success.
As with most adults, you can tell me what to do or how to do it, but not both. If you’re going to get your teens to help, give them a task and let them own it. Larger tasks like cleaning the garage or basement, shampooing the carpets or re-organizing closets are perfect for the more independent-minded teens. The trick here is to truly delegate and aim for those larger projects. Exactly like with the younger kids, they will appreciate the ownership and responsibility.
“I actually enjoy spring-cleaning, mostly for the benefits of a fresh feeling home when I’m done,” Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Linda Walker said. “If I can elicit the help of family to off-load some of the tasks, it makes the whole day far more enjoyable.”
Another way to freshen up the home without actually cleaning is to bring some of the outdoors in. Adding fresh flowers or plants around the home can liven up the whole mood and get you ready for spring.
You can also grab a gallon of paint and add some color to a room or even just an accent wall. This adds some life to the home and allows you to experiment with a variety of colors and tones before committing to the full room. This also happens to be another great project to delegate to the teens on your team.
Lastly, it is important to keep it fun. In all honesty, nobody really loves cleaning (except Theresa). We all appreciate the clean home though and that reward will come in its time.
Be sure there is good music playing (take turns with the genre), spring for pizza for lunch and make every effort to incorporate other rewards or even competitions into the process.
