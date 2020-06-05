So there you are. Stuck at home. Hearing threats of reopenings throughout the country. Could it be? Will we ever actually sit in a restaurant or bar sometime soon? Can you imagine having someone cook for you (and clean up the dishes, too)? It is a distant memory for most of us (save for delivery food).
My honey and I went to a restaurant on Sunday and it was, to say the least, weird. The staff all wore masks. We had to wear them getting to and from our booth. We were separated from other patrons by two empty booths. It was a bit surreal. That said, it was awesome. Having a professional make a mango margarita might be the highlight of the reopening for me. Overall, I’m uber conservative with the idea of the reopening. Let’s hope the majority of folks keep others in mind and exercise caution and safety. We’ll get through this.
Mango margaritas aside, we’re basically still stuck at home. Today, I wanted to throw out some home improvement ideas that are not only super inexpensive but super easy to do.
The majority of these should be doable in a single weekend and most in a single day. That way you’ve got the other weekend day to get out in the woods and play. Just pick a remote trailhead and enjoy it. If you’re silly enough to venture up to Chocorua (or anything on the Kanc for that matter) at 11 a.m. on a weekend, you will be surrounded by people and will likely have a frustrating time. At the very least, get to the trailhead by 6 a.m. and you’ll be alone and happy.
We’ve mentioned this one before, but it bears repeating since it is so impactful and inexpensive. And that is painting a room. I love painting smaller rooms since the project is easier to tackle in a weekend, it has a big impact on the space, and it is easy to undo if you hate it.
With a small space, it is also easier to tape everything off and cover the floors with plastic. This gives you much more freedom to throw paint around and not be so concerned with overspray. I encourage you to take the proverbial plunge and tackle a room this weekend. It’ll be fun, rewarding and — who knows? — you might actually love it.
As I sit and type this morning, the central air is running and it feels wonderful. Before we flipped the HVAC over to “cool,” I was simply using a fan in the afternoons. If you’ve got ceiling fans in your home (I’m a big fan of ceiling fans — no pun intended) consider replacing that scary, wobbly one that threatens to decapitate you every night.
Once you get it removed, check the stud(s) it was mounted to. Assuming everything up there is strong and stable, move forward. If you find that the mounting area was the culprit, make sure you stabilize that first. Unfortunately, that might eliminate this as a quick, weekend project. If the mounting area is solid, keep on truckin’.
This is also a great time to replace that horrible, rattling bathroom fan as well. The mounting area is not nearly as important with these. There are no huge blades rotating around above your bed. When you replace this fan, don’t cheap out. You are going through the trouble of replacing it. Pony up a little more cash and get something of quality. It will be quieter and more powerful and you won’t regret it one bit.
I don’t know what it is about people installing bathroom mirrors, but I have almost never found one to be at the right height. I’m an “industry average” 5 foot 10 inched, so it’s not like I’m an NBA player (respect to Spud Webb). It seems that most mirrors I run across cut off the top of my head.
This is a great project you can nail in a weekend and you can stop having to crouch down to comb your hair. It’s also a perfect opportunity to spruce up that part of your bathroom. You look at this thing a half-dozen times a day (or more). Take this chance to make it awesome.
One of my favorite updates is replacing cabinet door and drawer hardware. This is truly one of the easiest and most effective ways to spruce up your kitchen without breaking the bank.
“Cabinet hardware is a great way to modernize or upgrade the room and give the feel of a new kitchen without the cost of a full remodel,” Badger Realty agent Linda Walker said. “Not only is it easy to try out a handful of new styles and designs, it is simple to do and homeowners often catch the home improvement bug after smaller projects like this one.”
Lastly, while you’re on the hardware kick, consider replacing door knobs and deadbolts throughout the home. Both the front door and the interior doors (you know, that one that always rattles and doesn’t close quite right).
Similar to the kitchen hardware, this is an easy upgrade and one that will reward you on a daily basis. Every time you open a closet door or close that bathroom door (without having to lean on it with your shoulder) you’ll be glad you updated that hardware.
Quick and easy home improvement projects are a great way to pass the time while we’re stuck at home. I strongly encourage you to get to the hardware store early to avoid lines and crowds (are you sensing a pattern here?).
These projects will help you enjoy your home that much more and give you that great feeling of satisfaction and accomplishment when you’re done. Not to mention, you can get out for that hike on Sunday — guilt free. Happy hiking.
