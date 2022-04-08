By Eileen Alexander
I recently read a tongue-in-cheek article in a regional newspaper spoofing the current trend of hiring a person to stage your home before selling, lest your home linger on the market without all the touches the home stager can bring to the table.
While some staging is recommended — for instance, decluttering and removing personal items from counters, shelves and coffee tables — you can probably handle most of this yourself if you have the time.
Does professional staging make a difference in whether or not your home sells quickly? In this market, where homes for sale are scarce, probably not. If the home isn’t a complete dump it’s going to sell, and even then we’ve all read stories where falling down homes are selling for sometimes astronomical prices in certain markets.
“What it all comes down to is whether or not the home you’re considering purchasing is going to meet your needs,” says Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Eileen Difeo. “Does the house have the number of bedrooms and baths you require? Is the kitchen workable in its current state? Is the house located in the school district you want? Will the house require extensive renovations or can you move in and remodel as you have the time and money? These are all important questions to consider and should help you decide if the home would work for you.”
The first home I purchased with my now ex-husband was in good condition and in a location we wanted, but it had a spring fed cistern in the cellar for our water supply. The water was pure and tasty, but after a couple of storms and pipes that went astray in the water’s trip down the mountain, we decided to have a well drilled for a more reliable water supply. We were young and this was our first home. Would I purchase something like this today? Probably not, but at the time it worked for us.
Our second house had the required bedrooms and was in a good school district, but when we viewed it the first time we were astonished to see — and smell — dozens of mothballs on the floors of all the closets and on the sills between the inner windows and the storm windows.
It was weird, but the sellers were very elderly and we figured this was one of their quirks. We were assured there were no problems with mold or critters and that proved to be correct. The house needed a good airing and some scrubbing and we were ready to move in. It could have been a deal breaker for some buyers, but we were able to envision living there (without the mothballs) and the location and price were right for us.
We purchased both those homes decades ago when home staging wasn’t even a term, but again we were able to see beyond the unique water system and the mothballs and purchased homes that we knew we could be comfortable in.
It’s nice to walk into a home that looks neat, clean and spacious because the homeowner has hired a professional stager to handle the task or taken the time themselves to organize closets and de-clutter other areas and add pretty touches like fluffy towels in the bathroom before the showings.
It’s easy to imagine yourself and your furnishings in an appealing space. But don’t be put off if the house isn’t professionally de-cluttered and arranged.
You know what your needs are. Try to see beyond a bedroom painted a strange color or multiple tchotchkes on the shelves. After all, you can paint that room in a color you like and the sellers are going to take the tchotchkes with them when the house sells. What are the home’s assets and what are its challenges? Which of those will make or break the deal for you?
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
