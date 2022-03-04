CONWAY — Jeana M. Hale-Dewitt, with RE/MAX Presidential, has earned the RE/MAX 100% Club Award, which recognizes high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers during the past year.
This is the sixth time Hale-Dewitt has received this high honor.
“It’s an honor to receive this award,” said Hale-Dewitt. “As a real estate agent with RE/MAX Presidential, I’m blessed to do what I love and work with so many great clients and fellow agents.”
Hale-Dewitt has been serving the Mount Washington Valley as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Presidential for 19 years and has 22 years of extensive experience in the real estate industry.
Hale-Dewitt specializes in residential real estate and new construction. Among Hale-Dewitt’s list of achievements — she has earned her Award into the RE/MAX Hall of Fame, NHAR Honor society lifetime membership, Member of the White Mtn. Board of Realtors scholarship and community service committee, and NAR At Home With Diversity certification to name a few. Hale-Dewitt also has served on the Conway Zoning Board in the past and is a supporter of Angels and Elves as well as End 68 Hours of Hunger.
RE/MAX Presidential is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in North Conway. The brokerage has 12 Realtors and specializes in residential and commercial real estate.
Hale-Dewitt can be contacted at (603) 356-9444 (office), (603) 520-1793 (cell) or by email at jeana@mwvhomes.com.
