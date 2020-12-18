Looking for a low-maintenance primary residence or second home? Look no further. This well-cared for and recently updated second-floor unit, at the meticulously maintained Saco Woods Community, has everything you are looking for and more, including an on-site mailbox station, deeded carport and additional storage space and over 100 acres of common land for hiking, walking and snowshoeing.
Conveniently located at 19 Saco Street, Unit 36, in Conway, you will be close to multiple ski resorts, hiking trails, lakes, and rivers. Minutes from North Conway Village, restaurants, shopping and more.
A cute and efficient kitchen with a spacious nook and extra counter space is ideal for an at-home office station.
A warm and welcoming living room that continues out to a beautiful screened porch is the perfect place for having your morning coffee or to wind down and relax after a long day.
In addition to having two roomy bedrooms, both featuring large windows and natural sunlight, there is also a separate laundry room with an in-unit washer and dryer for added convenience.
This would make an ideal primary home, investment property or weekend getaway.
For more information on this home, contact Amy Rogers of Badger Realty in downtown North Conway at amy@badgerrealty.com or (603)986-1356. The MLS number is 4841793. The list price is $120,000.
