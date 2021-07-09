Understatedly amazing best describes the property at 322 Youngs Hill Road in Freedom.
Offering 180-degree views, including Mount Washington and Mount Chocorua, this circa 1906 vintage gambrel has been updated from the ground up with a focus on the essentials, including new roof, siding, septic, well, steam boiler, electrical and windows. Hardwood floors, walls, ceilings and stairway have been meticulously renovated, including its screened porch.
A detached barn was structurally improved in 2020 by Timber Frame Guild member William Walsh. A former boys camp, Camp Adeawanda (in the1960s), there are a total of eight structures on the 35.6 acre property.
Ideal as a family compound or possible wedding venue, this property truly must be seen to be appreciated.
The MLS number is 4871127. The list price is $850,000.
Minutes to King Pine Ski Area. Offered furnished.
Showings begin with open house from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 10.
The listing agent is Theresa Bernhardt of Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty
She can be contacted at (603) 986-5286 or theresa@tbrealtypartners.com.
