This beautiful three-bedroom, three-bathroom 1850 farmhouse located at 1930 East Conway Road in Conway is set on 16.31 acres, with all but 2 acres in current use.
The main level living area includes a lovely eat-in kitchen with a tile floor and gas stove/fireplace, and a comfortable living room with wood floors. Also on the first floor is the master bedroom that includes a private en-suite with separate shower and tub.
Upstairs there are two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. Many updates have been completed, including a new FHA oil furnace, new windows, blown-in insulation, a new gas on demand on water heater, poured concrete basement and a mud room.
The four-car garage is 36 feet by 46 feet and has plenty of room for your cars and toys, all that’s left is to move in and enjoy. The location is desirable for snowmobilers — a snowmobile trail from the property connects to the State of New Hampshire Corridor 19 snowmobile trail. Think of the possibilities.
Lorraine Seibel of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles in Conway is the listing agent for this home at 1930 East Conway Road in Conway, which is priced at $424,900. Lorraine can be reached at (603) 986.9057 (cell), (603) 447-2117 (office), or lorraineofmwv@aol.com.
