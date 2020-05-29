This tri-level townhouse located at 196 East Main St. in Conway was built in late 2007 with 2,592 square feet of pure luxury. The property features a beautiful open layout with an oversized garage under and central air conditioning; set on the Saco River.
Two large covered porches, one of which is screened in, have views of the river. The kitchen is a marvel with beautiful cabinetry, a gas stove and even a trash compactor. The pantry in the kitchen is every cooks dream.
There are hardwood floors in the living room with a gas fireplace. Every room is oversized, even the staircases are extra wide. The master bedroom with bath has a large walk-in closet and the view off your private porch of the Saco is exceptional. What a wonderful way to wake up.
This is a great location, close to everything with amenities you seldom find in this area. Sophisticated living at its finest.
The MLS number is 4802111. The list price is $320,000.
The listing agent is Bonnie Hayes of Select Real Estate. She can be contacted at (603) 447-3813, (603) 520-8411 (cell) or bonnie@selectrealestate.com.
