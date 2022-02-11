2-12-2022 Property of the Week

This week's property is located at 7A-1 Summit Vista Road in Bartlett. The list price is $350,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Experience stunning mountain views spanning Attitash to Mount Washington from this ground level two-bedroom, two full bath unit at Summit Vista atop Linderhof in Bartlett.

After a day of skiing at the nearby ski areas, cozy up to the fire and enjoy each other’s company in the open concept kitchen/living/dining area.

The recently updated kitchen boasts leathered granite countertops, Alder wood cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances.

The updates flow into both full bathrooms, one of which being the primary en suite.

Step out from the dining area onto your deck where the mountain views really shine, and just a bit further is the perfect sledding hill for all.

An open house will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. Showings by appointment.

The property, located at 7A-1 Summit Vista Road in Bartlett, is represented by Theresa Bernhardt of TB Realty Partners at KW Lakes & Mountains and is being offered at $350,000.

For more information, call (603) 986-5286 or email theresa@tbrealtypartners.com.

