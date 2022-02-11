Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
This week's property is located at 7A-1 Summit Vista Road in Bartlett. The list price is $350,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Experience stunning mountain views spanning Attitash to Mount Washington from this ground level two-bedroom, two full bath unit at Summit Vista atop Linderhof in Bartlett.
After a day of skiing at the nearby ski areas, cozy up to the fire and enjoy each other’s company in the open concept kitchen/living/dining area.
The recently updated kitchen boasts leathered granite countertops, Alder wood cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances.
The updates flow into both full bathrooms, one of which being the primary en suite.
Step out from the dining area onto your deck where the mountain views really shine, and just a bit further is the perfect sledding hill for all.
An open house will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. Showings by appointment.
The property, located at 7A-1 Summit Vista Road in Bartlett, is represented by Theresa Bernhardt of TB Realty Partners at KW Lakes & Mountains and is being offered at $350,000.
For more information, call (603) 986-5286 or email theresa@tbrealtypartners.com.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Below To Read Today's Replica Edition!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.