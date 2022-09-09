Welcome home to 187 Thorn Hill Road in Jackson. This fully renovated antique farmhouse offers all the charm and construction details of an older with all the convenience and energy efficiency of new construction.
The 2.4-acre lot is framed by meticulous maintained stone walls that tell a story of turkey, deer and wildlife that stroll through in the setting sun. Terraced gardens and landscape are enhanced with granite steppingstones that call to you for an evening stroll.
Enter the home through the enclosed front porch, sit a bit and enjoy the winter views of Mount Washington and the presidential range. Once in the living room sit by the cozy wood stove with granite hearth and enjoy the warmth and welcoming features that included locally crafted leaded glass cabinetry and original maple wood floors.
Let’s create dinner for family and friends in the large eat-in kitchen, completely updated with Corian counter tops, dual fuel stove with warmer, a commercial refrigerator, commercial freezer and a farmers sink, all with plenty of room to gather and relax. A gas log stove adds to the charm and ensures the kitchen is the heart of the home on cool mountain mornings.
Let’s talk about the updates and new features. A new two-car garage attached to the home with breezeway offers the convenience to pull in out of the weather and be directly into the kitchen. All new windows, new air conditioning and a recent energy audit ensures that you will enjoy all the efficiencies of new construction while enjoying a vintage style home.
The detached barn is available for additional vehicle parking and storage for all your outdoor recreation toys. The upper level is approved to be finished for a guest house or two-bedroom rental quarters.
The two-bedroom septic system is installed and ready for hook-up and the apartment can be finished to your style and taste. A large garden shed with drive up ramp adds additional indoor storage and “she shed” options.
The home is ideally located to reach Jackson Ski Touring or Wildcat Ski Resort and central to skiing and hiking trails in the national forest. Minutes to Jackson village, Jackson Falls and everything the mountains have to offer.
The MLS number is 4924782.
The list price is $895,000.
Call for a private showing. Diane McGregor of Badger Peabody & Smith is the listing agent. She can be reached at (603) 986-8336
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.