Welcome home at 47 Crestwood Drive in Conway. This wonderful property offers the convenience of luxury living in a central easily accessible location.
Your journey into the generous space starts as you turn up the paved driveway. A mid-drive turn around and large parking outside the garage will support up to six cars. Pull right into the garage with auto door opener and extra storage space for firewood, skis and hiking gear. A full-sized staircase offers access to the large storage space over the garage, great space for a future in-law suite or home office.
Direct entry from the garage through the mud room brings you into the sun filled family room. This bright open room has two walls of glass and cathedral ceilings. Take in the view to the mountain peaks across the yard and out the back windows into the large patio. A cozy wood stove keeps the chill off as you watch the first snowflakes of the season fall in the yard.
The heart of the home is the large kitchen and living/dining space. The kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinetry with many built-in features and oversized commercial grade appliances.
The kitchen is open to the large dining area and living room. A brick hearth and fireplace in the living room warms the entire space for large gatherings of family and friends. A large walk-in pantry, formal entry and half bath provides space and comfort for entertaining in style.
The main level offers a large master suite and walk in laundry. Head downstairs to the extra sleeping spaces and rooms for fun. Family room with big screen tv, bunk rooms and extra sleeping areas, a full bath and small kitchen area all for guests and kids. A full staircase leads out the family room and onto the luxurious outdoor patio.
The outdoor patio is where the summertime fun happens. Paver floors and brick walls create a cozy, private backyard space for barbecues and sunbathing. A large rock serves and the back wall and gives a fun mountain vibe to the patio. Access this area from the main level mud room for easy grilling and kitchen needs.
Located in a quiet neighborhood close to Mount Cranmore, Attitash/Bear Peak and Wildcat Resort you will be hiking, skiing, shopping and home in time for dinner with the family.
Call Diane McGregor of Badger Realty at (603) 986-8336 to arrange a private tour today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.