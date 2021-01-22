This week’s property is located at 77 Sunset Ridge Road, 26A at Severance Lodge in Lovell, Maine.
Located on the nationally acclaimed Kezar Lake, the highly sought-after Severance Lodge was originally conceived by longtime resident, Harold Severance, to preserve a traditional Maine lakefront experience for future generations.
Severance Lodge has evolved from a fishing camp into a first-class destination for lakefront lovers looking for privacy, beauty and community.
Enjoy four seasons of spectacular sunsets and unobstructed White Mountain vistas from the eastern shore of Middle Bay. Hear the cry of the summer loons. Watch the gorgeous fall foliage reflected on the lake. Smell the sweet pine scent of the Maine Woods.
Architecturally designed with upscale lake living at its finest, this five-bedroom, 3½-bath home includes a field stone fireplace, soaring ceilings with the warmth of custom woodwork throughout, energy-efficient radiant heat, beautiful oak floors in an open concept living/dining/kitchen, with lakefront and mountain views from every room.
There is a carriage-house garage with plenty of storage space and a private courtyard.
The association includes two sandy beaches, boat docks, tennis court, gourmet restaurant, along with the convenience of full-time, year-round maintenance staff.
Enjoy cross-country skiing and five major ski resorts within a short drive, including Sunday River. After a day of brisk pristine winter air, spend your evening in radiant-heated comfort by the fireside in your home at Severance Lodge.
The MLS number is 1456241. The list price is $789,000.
Carol Chaffee of the Bean Group is the listing agent. She can be contacted at directly at (207) 240-1641, at the office (800) 450-7784, via email carol.chaffee@beangroup.com or by going to carolchaffee.com.
