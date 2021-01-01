This large Cape-style family home at 27 Partridge Run in Fryeburg, Maine, offers comfort, privacy and convenience on 35 private acres of wooded land in beautiful West Fryeburg.
Rural and removed, yet only five-minutes from Fryeburg village, a few miles to Sherman Farm and the New Hampshire/Maine border, and a short drive to North Conway Village.
With five roomy bedrooms, three spacious bathrooms, and a large master suite, there is plenty of room for everyone. Don’t need five bedrooms? Use the extra space as a home office, den, playroom, at-home gym and more.
A bright spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floor, lots of cabinets and storage, extensive counter space, and a large island with additional seating makes this the perfect home to host a holiday meal and to entertain friends and family.
A warm and welcoming living area has room for plenty of seating and features great big windows and natural sunlight.
In addition to the beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ample storage space, and prominent wainscoting throughout, this lovely home boasts an expansive screen porch/summer game room with custom woodwork and a live-edge tabletop.
The property is close to snowmobile trails through the beautiful open West Fryeburg fields and woods, and summertime swimming in the crystal clear Saco River at Westons Beach.
Conventionally located a few minutes from Fryeburg Village where you can enjoy all the local amenities, such as the town park and gazebo, paved bike path, Fryeburg Fair Grounds, locally owned restaurants and Fryeburg Academy and it’s amazing performing arts center. It is also only a short drive to restaurants and shopping in Bridgton, Maine, and the Mount Washington Valley and only one hour to Portland, Maine.
The MLS number is 4842195. The list price is $389,900.
For more information on this home, contact Nubi Duncan of Badger Realty in downtown North Conway at nubi@badgerrealty.com or (603) 662-5505.
