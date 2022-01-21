The charm of the past meets the comforts of today in this lovely three-bedroom and two-bath classic New England home located at 47 Elm St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
Once the residence of Everett "Manny" Mansfield, who worked in the paper industry and was a purported inventor of the corrugated egg carton, this lovingly maintained early-1900s home has seen only a handful of owners over the years.
Conveniently nestled in the heart of Fryeburg Village less than a mile from Fryeburg Academy and an easy drive to North Conway, this 1.7-acre property boasts two patios, a landscaped, large backyard offering both sun and shade along with a colorful array of flower gardens and perennials surrounding the home.
Inside you will find a mix of classic trim, charming details like built-in shelves and a high tin ceiling along with more recent improvements such as hardwood floors, granite counters, updated baths, heating and plumbing.
Big on space, there are three bedrooms, two baths, a seasonal sunroom, an eat-in kitchen with attached dining room as well as an office or den.
The attached barn/garage offers even more functional room that can be used for storage or updated to create additional living space.
Known for being the home of the ever-popular Fryeburg Fair, the town of Fryeburg is an easy drive to the slopes of Cranmore and Shawnee Peak, is close to several local lakes and has excellent restaurants of its own an easy walk from this home.
The property is being listed by Kerry MacDougall of Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group for $439,000.
To learn more about this lovely property or to schedule a showing contact MacDougall directly at (603) 387-0094, at The Masiello Group office at (603) 446-6810 or via email at kerrymacdougall@masiello.com.
