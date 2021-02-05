Welcome to 2214 Main Road in Chatham, a mountain property with warm elegance and modern comforts.
This retreat is comprised of three buildings: A custom brick main house, a historic schoolhouse converted into a cottage and a well-maintained shed/workshop.
Nestled in scenic Evans Notch on more than 3 acres and bordered by conserved land, your privacy is protected. Wake up to the sounds of a babbling brook and enjoy breathtaking mountain views with your morning coffee.
The main house features a Cook's Kitchen with granite counters, Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Miele appliances. The kitchen is open to an inviting dining area with a Sub-Zero wine cooler and tasteful built-in storage. Cherry wood floors, wood-beamed ceilings, and custom-tiled bathrooms bring a simple luxury to this mountain setting.
With a gracious foyer and rooms that flow from one to another, the first floor provides ample space for entertaining while remaining cozy. The living room boasts cherry wainscoting and a fireplace constructed of brick, granite, and an antique barn beam.
The second floor features a master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, a second large bedroom with two walk-in closets, and a full bath off the landing. The third bedroom is on the first floor, and its connecting bath and cherry wainscoting can provide one-floor living or a cozy setting for watching movies.
Your guests can relax in the cottage with two bedrooms and sleeping loft, bathroom, sunny eat-in kitchen and cozy living room with wood stove. Cottage is currently a successful Airbnb.
Enjoy more than 100 nearby hiking, snowmobile and backcountry ski trails, including the Baldface Circle Trail. Downhill skiing is within 40 minutes at Shawnee Peak and Cranmore. Fryeburg Academy School District. Only 35 minutes to Bridgton, Maine, and North Conway.
The MLS number is 1478777. The list price is $857,000.
The listing agent is Charlotte Gill of the Bean Group. Gill can be contacted directly at (207) 256-0638, alternatively at (917) 575-7725, at the office at (800) 450-7784 or email at charlotte.gill@beangroup.com.
