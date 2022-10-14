10-15-2022 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 170 Heath Road in Center Conway. The list price is $775,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Tucked away on a quiet road in Center Conway, this beautiful New Englander located at 170 Heath Road on more than 4 acres is designed to comfortably host a crowd while offering privacy.

The first floor of this 4,600-square-foot home features an open entryway ready for boots and skis with tile floors and custom storage. The nicely appointed eat-in kitchen serves up plenty of counter and cabinet space attached to a spacious living room surrounded by windows. The dining area is adjacent to a sunny office with French doors, a full bath with laundry, and a cozy family room with a warm pellet stove.

