Tucked away on a quiet road in Center Conway, this beautiful New Englander located at 170 Heath Road on more than 4 acres is designed to comfortably host a crowd while offering privacy.
The first floor of this 4,600-square-foot home features an open entryway ready for boots and skis with tile floors and custom storage. The nicely appointed eat-in kitchen serves up plenty of counter and cabinet space attached to a spacious living room surrounded by windows. The dining area is adjacent to a sunny office with French doors, a full bath with laundry, and a cozy family room with a warm pellet stove.
The upper level is home to two separate wings with the first hosting a stunning primary suite with a soaking tub and separate shower, lots of natural light, new flooring, a walk-in closet and a convenient second laundry.
The guest room and bonus room share a full bath while the billiard room with a wet bar and stunning tigerwood floors is more than ready to entertain family and friends.
A deck off the primary suite overlooks the private, tree-lined backyard. The second wing features a guest room, a bedroom suite with walk-in-closet and full bath with jetted tub plus an additional potential bath.
Last but not least, the attached heated garage is built for two cars with plenty of extra space for gear and toys.
Located on the southern end of Center Conway, this property is nestled between Conway Lake and Cranmore Mountain and is an easy drive to shopping and dining.
The MLS number is 4930493.
The property is being listed by Kerry MacDougall of Better Homes & Gardens-The Masiello Group for $775,000.
To learn more about this property or to schedule a showing contact MacDougall directly at (603) 387-0094, at the Masiello Group North Conway office at (603) 446-6810 or via email at kerrymacdougall@masiello.com.
