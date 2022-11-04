11-5-2022 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 21 Artist Falls Road in North Conway. The list price is $425,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Located in the heart of North Conway Village, this charming, classic one-story cape is walkable to all the village has to offer, including fabulous restaurants, North Conway Country Club, shopping and much more.

Located at 21 Artist Falls Road in North Conway, less than a mile from the slopes of Mount Cranmore and the walking/skiing trails of Whitaker Woods and 15 minutes from Attitash. This property is your perfect home base for fresh air fun.

