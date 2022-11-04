Located in the heart of North Conway Village, this charming, classic one-story cape is walkable to all the village has to offer, including fabulous restaurants, North Conway Country Club, shopping and much more.
Located at 21 Artist Falls Road in North Conway, less than a mile from the slopes of Mount Cranmore and the walking/skiing trails of Whitaker Woods and 15 minutes from Attitash. This property is your perfect home base for fresh air fun.
Step on to the covered porch, and through the front door into the spacious, sun-filled kitchen/dining area. The nicely appointed eat-in kitchen serves up plenty of counter and cabinet space with room to add a kitchen island if desired.
An antique brick hearth with a wood stove located in the corner of the kitchen provides warmth and comfort on those cool fall nights and during the winter season. Attractive maple hardwood floors take you from the kitchen into the attached, large open living room featuring a second wood stove.
Two cozy bedrooms with natural lighting and maple floors are located off the living room through a small hallway, with a third bedroom currently used as a laundry room, ready and waiting to be converted back to a sleeping space or home office.
Enjoy the true rustic New England feel of the three-season porch featuring a Dutch door and barn wood walls. Looking for a little more room? The 1,000 sq. ft. attic offers possibilities for home expansion.
The 0.44 acre lot offers plenty of outdoor storage with a shed to house tools or toys and an additional outbuilding. The yard is home to lovely perennials and space for your own garden. A great spot to entertain or simply hang out with your family and friends.
The MLS number is 4934411.
The list price is $425,000.
The property is being listed by Amy Rogers of Better Homes & Gardens–The Masiello Group.
To learn more about this property or to schedule a showing contact Rogers directly at (603) 986-1356, The Masiello Group North Conway office at (603) 446-6810 or via email at amyrogers@masiello.com.
