This week's property is located at 244 Ettowah Cove Road in Fryeburg, Maine.
Soak in a crisp starry night around a warm fire pit on a shared sandy beach with all the simple pleasures that go along with lakeside living.
Built in 1985 with love and pride, this property will welcome you with its charm, warmth and comfort. This is an excellent primary or an ideal vacation home with 10 miles to Fryeburg (Academy) and 15 to Bridgton, Maine, or North Conway.
One mile down a quiet country road, you are not far from the abundance of year-round recreation and amenities of both western Maine and Mount Washington Valley. Enter a large covered front porch with its breezy screen room then step inside where the warmth of a woodstove will welcome you home.
Beautiful pine wood floors and natural wood finishes accent the living room w/ cathedral ceilings that soar above you. Open to a bright U-shaped kitchen with solid wood cabinets that leads to full bath with laundry and first-floor bedroom facing backwoods privacy.
An open staircase with skylights overlooks the living room enhanced by exposed beams and a lofty den/office. A large master bedroom has its own half bath and a gable end glass door.
Outside, above the carport, is a second-floor sundeck “as is” with recommended repairs. This lovely level, sunny yard is perfect for gardening and family gatherings, located directly across from association tennis court and a 1/10th mile walk to the beautiful sandy beach on Lower Kimball Lake.
The list price is $250,000. The MLS numbers are 1469559/4829688.
Listing agent Bernadette Donohue of Badger Realty is hosting a public open house this weekend 10 a.m. to noon, both Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14 and 15.
Directions: Route 5 Fryeburg to Cornshop Road to end. Take right onto 113 and head towards Fish St. Ettowah Cove Road on left at the bend in the road. Travel 1.1 mile and house on left directly across from association tennis courts.
COVID protocol and sign-in required. If you prefer a privately arranged showing, contact bernie@badgerrealty.com or (207) 542-9967.
