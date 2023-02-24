GLEN — Justin Jenkins recently joined Black Bear Realty as the new broker/owner.
Jenkins has owned and operated a successful masonry company since 2002 and has transitioned into the real estate field. Jenkins’ real estate career began under Dan Jones of Dan Jones Real Estate.
Through Jones’ knowledge, expertise, and grooming Justin is confident in moving into the broker/owner position and advancing Black Bear into its newest evolution.
Jenkins will be implementing his 20 plus years of business management experience in the continued success of Black Bear Realty.
The Black Bear team moving into 2023 consists of Justin Jenkins, Paul Mayer, Stefan Karnopp, John Elliott and Gene Chandler.
Paul “the Bear” Mayer, prior broker/owner of Black Bear Realty, is passing down his knowledge and duties to Justin as he moves into a new chapter of his life and career.
Mayer started Black Bear in 2007, after 10 years as a Realtor in the valley. He served as the president of the White Mountain Board of Realtors three times. Mayer will remain with Black Bear to help with a smooth transition.
Stefan Karnopp has been a consistent top producing agent in Mount Washington Valley for the past 19 years. As a third generation resident of North Conway, he knows the area its people well.
Karnopp was here at Black Bear the day its doors opened. His friendly nature accompanied with his wealth of knowledge puts his clients at ease as he guides them through their home buying or selling process.
John Elliott, a native to Conway, has been a Realtor with Black Bear Realty for 10 years. He also has owned and operated his property maintenance company for the past 12 years and like Jenkins is ready to hang up the work boot and concentrate on his real estate career.
Elliott shares his property maintenance experience, real estate expertise and knowledge of the area in helping his clients find their property.
Chandler has been a lifelong resident of Bartlett and has over 40 years of real estate experience. He is a former N.H. Speaker of the House of Representative and has spent many years as a Bartlett Selectman. He advocates for local government and is a firm believer in individual property rights.
Black Bear Reality is primed and ready for another successful year in 2023.
If you are interested in buying or selling real estate visit Black Bear Reality's office at 61 Route 302 Glen, go to nhbear.com, call the office at (603) 383-8080 or Jenkins at (603) 452-4030.
