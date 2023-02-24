GLEN — Justin Jenkins recently joined Black Bear Realty as the new broker/owner.

Jenkins has owned and operated a successful masonry company since 2002 and has transitioned into the real estate field. Jenkins’ real estate career began under Dan Jones of Dan Jones Real Estate.

