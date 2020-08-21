Kitchen and bath renovations are booming. Many homeowners realize that working from home is not a passing fad. Many will be working from home for the near-term future and most likely longer than that.
That's one reason why homeowners in want to increase their home's functionality and appeal. If we are spending most of our time at home, then the home should be where you want to be.
The kitchen remains the heart of the home; it's where meals are prepared, families and friends gather and children do homework.
The average American spends more than one week out of every year in the kitchen. And that number is expected to climb as work from home remains a force.
A recent study of more than 500,000 Instagram posts identified the top kitchen trends. Modern design exemplified by clean, simple lines was the number one design style followed by: farmhouse kitchens, country motifs, traditional design, rustic, cottage, shaker, industrial, minimalist and transitional
Top trends among kitchen features included granite countertops, pantry cabinets, quartz countertops, kitchen islands, copper hardware, mosaic backsplash tile, induction cooktops and farmhouse sinks.
Color trends included white, black, green, blue, cream, gray and yellow.
Are you looking to create a dream, trend-setting kitchen in your home? Give Country Cabinets, etc. a call at (603-356-5766) or email (ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com) to make an appointment to visit the showroom.
