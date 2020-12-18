As an increasing number of homeowners become more adept and comfortable working from home, the kitchen continues to grow in importance as the most significant, functional and enjoyable room in the home.
Today's kitchens are multi-functional, serving as classrooms, offices, studies and break rooms, as well as the main room in the home to gather, spend quality time, prepare meals and dine.
With the continuous evolution of the kitchen's role, here is what we at Country Kitchen, etc. expect to trend in the coming year.
Design responding to the new roles that kitchens serve. 2021 kitchen designs will incorporate artwork, decorative pottery, cookbooks, collectibles and other items that reflect the owner's personality and design preferences. That is one reason why we expect open shelving to continue growing in popularity because it allows homeowners to display ceramics, sculptures, plates, cookware, and other important items.
Walnut cabinets are expected to come to the forefront in 2021 as well as darker-toned kitchens. Walnut is soothing, offers warmth and connotes luxury. Don't be surprised if you see black walls, cabinets and countertops in design publications and social media sites. Black also connotes luxury, and in cabinetry, it can provide a rustic vibe.
The painted kitchen will make its mark in 2021. Painted walls and cabinets are easy to maintain and offer an unlimited palette of color and design options. And if you don't like or tire of the look, repainting is easy and cost-effective.
Marble is making a big comeback as a countertop and backsplash material. We are also seeing an increase in wood finishes, such as lighter-toned wood to complement the warmer tones of stone countertops.
Storage is becoming a necessity as working and schooling from home persists. Demand for pantries in kitchens will increase for several reasons. They serve as a central storage area for food and can free up wall space for open shelving, artwork, or be left bare.
Sinks are becoming design statements in addition to the functionality they provide. Sink workstations help improve the efficiency and space in a kitchen, providing additional countertop space and making it easier for homeowners to prepare meals.
Because of the need for private areas to work, attend school or simply relax, open floor plan spaces will be repurposed to provide distinct zones. Use of screens, interior windows, freestanding furniture, cabinets and plants will break up space to provide separate zones for cooking, entertaining and working.
What trends in 2021 make the most sense for your new dream kitchen? Let's have a conversation. Give Country Cabinets, etc. a call at (603-356-5766) or email (ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com) to make an appointment to visit the showroom.
