It has been a year since COVID-19 confined many homeowners to their homes and changed the way home’s function, feel and act. Many of our client’s homes operate 24/7, blurring the lines between rest, family life and work.
Homes have been changed with many spaces transformed to uses that were never previously imagined. Guest bedrooms have become offices, backyards fitness centers, basements daycare centers and dining room tables desks. We’ve heard from clients that they are tired of their homes and their homes are tired of them. It’s been a time of awakening and an opportunity for change.
Many of our clients have realized that their tired homes need a shot of adrenaline. The don't particularly want to share with their coworker’s images of their bedrooms. We’ve created more than a few smiles by showing homeowners how they can re-purpose space to serve multiple functions and to create private areas out of space that previously serve little purpose.
More important, we have helped homeowners create spaces for themselves, designing and building in-home spas that allow a few minutes devoid of texts, emails and family demands to wash away the stresses of the day and recharge batteries.
Kitchens also have been repurposed with homeowners gaining new appreciation and desire for storage solutions and organizational tools that allow for multiple activities to take place without overwhelming or cluttering the space. Never before in recent memory has more meal preparation taken place, giving new meaning and importance to the functionality of countertops, appliances and workflow.
The home has been transformed forever. If you want to give your home the shot of adrenaline it deserves by creating the kitchen and/or bath of your dreams, give Country Cabinets, etc. a call at (603-356-5766) or email (ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com) to make an appointment to visit the showroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.